BARRE — A Waterbury man is accused of choking a woman while intoxicated.
Christopher Martin, 32, pleaded not guilty July 5 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault.
If convicted, Martin could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He was released on conditions including no contact with the victim, no buying or drinking alcohol and no violent, threatening or tumultuous behavior.
Trooper Adam Roaldi, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on July 2, a woman called police to request a welfare check on her friend. Roaldi said the woman reported the victim had sent her a text message containing a “safe word” to let the friend know the victim was in immediate need of help.
The trooper said he spoke to the caller who reported Martin was in a relationship with the victim and had been verbally abusive in the past. She told Roaldi she and the victim had come up with a safe word to use in the event Martin became physical with the victim.
The trooper said the caller reported the victim sent her the safe word and reported Martin had choked her.
Roaldi said he went to the scene and found the victim, who was crying. He said Martin was not at the scene at the time.
The trooper said the victim reported she and Martin had been drinking with friends the previous night and into the morning. She reported Martin told her she needed to go to bed, and he became agitated, according to court records.
Roaldi said the victim reported she and Martin started to argue and the next thing she remembered was him on top of her, choking her with both hands. The trooper said the victim reported she had trouble breathing while Martin was choking her and her vision started to get blurry and dark, but she did not lose consciousness. She told investigators she tried to yell for help, but was not able to yell loud enough, according to court records.
Roaldi said the victim reported she was able to get away from Martin and started yelling for help, but Martin told her “no one would believe” her and denied putting his hands on her.
The trooper said the victim reported Martin then punched a hole in a bedroom door. Pictures of the hole were included in the affidavit.
Roaldi said the victim reported the front of her neck hurt and her throat hurt after the attack.
The trooper said a witness reported hearing yelling and screaming from inside the residence. He said the witness reported Martin came outside and said he didn’t do what the victim accused him of and “there’s no marks.”
Roaldi said police then found and spoke with Martin who admitted to punching the door during an argument, but denied putting his hands on the victim.
He said a preliminary breath test at about 9:15 a.m. showed Martin had a blood-alcohol content of 0.173%. The legal blood-alcohol limit for driving is 0.08%.
