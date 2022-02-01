Although Vermont’s daily COVID-19 cases are dropping, the state’s pandemic total last week surpassed the 100,000 mark for infections, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
Locally, case reports were lower for the second consecutive week, although Waterbury’s ongoing community spread of the virus remains strong. The Health Department reported 116 new cases for Waterbury for the seven days ending Wednesday, Jan. 26. That brings the town’s total to 1,376 since March 2020.
Waterbury’s cases made up 78% of the 148 new infections in the communities of the Harwood Unified Union School District last week. The other towns had far fewer: Warren logged 14 new cases, Waitsfield had 11; Moretown added 6 and Duxbury’s count changed by 1, according to state data.
Waterbury’s reported new cases were more than triple those in Stowe in the past week where just 32 new cases were recorded by the state for a pandemic total of 752.
Early this week, state cases tapered back to under 400 daily with Tuesday’s report of 354 cases. The number of Vermonters hospitalized fell to 94 on Monday after more than two weeks over 100; 26 were in intensive care. Ten new deaths were reported between Friday and Tuesday for a state total of 542; of those 62 were recorded in January.
— School cases level off
Harwood Union Superintendent Brigid Nease last week reported to the school board that cases had leveled off in the past week after a sharp spike earlier in the month when schools reopened after the holiday break.
Surveillance testing has ended in schools with testing now happening at home as cases are identified and classmates and staff are notified and given rapid tests to use on their own. Nease said schools had enough tests for this week although the state has cautioned that there is difficulty replenishing test supplies for schools.
The district last week reported 27 new cases. Brookside Primary School had the most with eight; Warren reported seven, Harwood six, Crossett Brook four; Moretown and Fayston each had one. Three more were added on Monday, two at Crossett Brook, one at Harwood, according to school announcements through Monday afternoon.
— Vaccines and testing
Vaccine clinics are in operation around the state and most pharmacies have appointments as well. A vaccine clinic for ages 5 and up will be held in Waterbury on Saturday during Waterbury Winterfest, 1-4 p.m., at Rusty Parker Park. Details are online at WaterburyWinterfest.com with a spot to register although walk-ins are welcome. More information on vaccine appointments and clinics is online at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine.
And while rapid tests are still difficult to find on store shelves, state-run testing sites are operating daily including at the Waterbury Ambulance station at 1727 Guptil Road in Waterbury Center.
The station is open Mondays, Tuesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m; Wednesday 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are accommodated although appointments are recommended.
More information on COVID-19 testing is online at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing
