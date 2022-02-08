The latest release of community COVID-19 data by the Vermont Department of Health shows that case counts in Waterbury have come down to mid-December levels. Meanwhile, three local schools were named recipients of the state’s first grants tied to high vaccination rates among students.
For the first time since Dec. 22, Waterbury logged just double-digit cases. The Health Department’s latest community-specific data is for the seven days ending Feb. 2 for which 42 new cases were reported, bringing Waterbury’s total to 1,418 since the start of the pandemic. During the seven days ending Dec. 22, the town had 41 cases.
The surge in cases due to the Omicron variant has played out over the past two months. In addition, the use of rapid home tests has increased. State case numbers are based on PCR tests administered at state-sponsored testing sites and reports that Vermonters make after taking tests at home. Schools in the past two to three weeks have also ended surveillance testing using PCR tests, eliminating thousands of tests per week from the state system. Schools have a supply of home tests available for students and school staff members to use when there is a positive case identified at school but it is up to those families and individuals to report their results.
Just as cases are tapering off in Waterbury, counts for other nearby communities dropped in the past week as well.
In the Harwood Unified Union School District, a total of 72 cases were reported. In addition to Waterbury’s cases, Moretown had 11 and Waitsfield 10; Warren had 4 and Duxbury 3, according to the Health Department community data.
Likewise case reports in Middlesex and Stowe dropped to single digits with 5 and 6 respectively in the state report.
In Washington County, Barre City’s community spread remains high with 166 cases reported in the past week for a pandemic total of 3,352; another 19 were recorded for Barre Town; Montpelier had 41, bringing its total since March 2020 to 1,064.
Statewide, daily reports of new cases have dropped as well with the daily seven-day average now just over 500 cases per day. Hospitalizations are also gradually dropping. On Friday, Feb. 4, 92 Vermonter were in the hospital, 21 in intensive care.
Deaths continue with January ranking as the second-deadliest month of the pandemic as 65 Vermonters died; 71 died in December 2020, according to state records. In the first several days of February, 8 Vermonters have died.
Last week, school was in session Monday through Wednesday with local schools closed for two snow days Thursday and Friday. Nonetheless, school administrators reported a total of 22 COVID-19 cases.
Harwood Union Middle/High School had 8; Crossett Brook Middle School 7; Brookside Primary and Fayston Elementary each had 2; Moretown, Warren and Waitsfield all logged one apiece.
Incentive grants announcedAt the governor’s weekly COVID-19 response press briefing last week, Vermont Education Secretary Dan French noted that Vermont is a national leader in vaccinations among children. About 60% of Vermont children ages 5-11 have had at least one vaccine dose, French said, and about half now vaccinated with two doses. (A booster shot has not yet been recommended for children under age 12.)
“This is a remarkable achievement,” French said. “[It] will go a long way to protecting our students and keeping our schools open.”
French then noted that some schools have now reached the point of having more than 80% of their student populations vaccinated. That proportion has been mentioned as a benchmark for when state guidance may recommend loosening mask requirements.
That threshold also was used to determine awards for state grants to schools. French announced that six schools have now applied for state Vaccine Incentive Grants available for public and private schools. Four grants have been approved, three of which will go to schools in the Waterbury-Mad River Valley area, French said.
With 100% of its students vaccinated, Green Mountain Valley School in Waitsfield was approved for a $3,000 grant, French said.
Both Crossett Brook Middle School and Harwood Union Middle/High School have reached 87% of their student populations vaccinated. Harwood has been awarded a $7,725 grant and Crossett Brook $3,855, French said.
The fourth grant for $2,000 will go to Open Fields School, a small, private, school with a maximum of 22 students ages 4-12 in Thetford.
French said the awards were calculated using a formula based on enrollment. Waterbury Roundabout has inquired with the Education Agency for a breakdown of how that formula works and has not yet received a reply.
For example, Crossett Brook has an enrollment of 295 students this school year and Harwood has 579. Their per-pupil amounts for their grant awards come to just over $13. With 130 students enrolled according to its website, GMVS’ award works out to just over $23 per student. By that same calculation, the Open Fields grant comes to just under $91 per student.
The grants come with a requirement that students be involved in deciding how to use the grant funds, French explained.
When asked about the awards this week, Crossett Brook Principal Tom Drake and Harwood Co-Principal Megan McDonough said they had just received word of the grants and had not yet considered how they would decide where they would be put to use.
Vaccination clinics, testing
In addition to pharmacies, state testing sites and primary care offices, a vaccine clinics is scheduled for this Friday, Feb. 11, 1:30-3 p.m. in the Waitsfield Elementary School gym. Register by calling 855-722-7878, Mon. — Fri. 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
More information on vaccine appointments and clinics is online at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine.
COVID-19 testing continues at the Waterbury Ambulance Station at 1727 Guptil Road in Waterbury Center although hours have been scaled back somewhat recently.
The station is open Mondays, Tuesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m; Wednesday 1-7 p.m. Thursday 1-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are accommodated although appointments are recommended.
More information on COVID-19 testing is online at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing
