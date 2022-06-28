Bright sunshine made last Saturday the hottest day of the week in time for Waterbury’s annual Not Quite Independence Day celebration to return to its usual spot on the calendar.
Organized by the Waterbury Rotary Club on the last Saturday in June, NQID as it’s called for short, skipped 2020 and was delayed into July in 2021, all due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the first time since 2019, the full slate of activities were planned from mid-afternoon until evening fireworks. All was going according to plan until a mid-parade mishap between two entrants called upon first responders in the parade to double back to tend to several injured individuals.
The incident happened across from the Waterbury Village Market when the driver of a 1957 GMC classic truck moving along in the parade briefly lost control and was unable to stop. The truck swerved and struck several pedestrians and the rear of a flatbed trailer where the teenage rock band The DEW was playing.
Two adult women pedestrians and one 14-year-old boy riding on the trailer sustained foot and leg injuries. Waterbury Ambulance and Waterbury Fire Department personnel responded. The boy was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center where he was later released. No one was hospitalized for their injuries.
Vermont State Trooper Ryan Riegler said the driver of the truck, Shawn Keating, 57, of Fayston, was not injured and he cooperated with police at the scene. Keating showed no signs of impairment, Riegler said, and the incident was determined to be unintentional and not grossly negligent.
“No further investigation will take place at this time,” Riegler said in an email to Waterbury Roundabout, nor were any tickets issued, he added.
Afterward, it was apparent that the incident left everyone involved shaken. In a message to Waterbury Roundabout on Tuesday, Keating explained what led to the mishap and expressed regret.
“The truck is small inside. My foot got caught under the brake pedal,” Keating said, explaining that he couldn’t free it before the truck struck people and turned into the trailer.
“I'm very sorry about the whole thing,” he went on. “I'm very sorry. I didn’t mean for this to happen. I hope they will forgive me. I’m still trying to get over it.”
In addition to the first responders who made their way to the scene, Riegler noted that numerous bystanders came to the aid of the injured persons quickly. A parent to one of the band members, Lori Lisai was one of the injured. She expressed gratitude to everyone who rushed to help. “It was a chaotic scene. First responders and our community are amazing,” she said. “People came right in to help, including a group of parade watchers literally lifting and pushing the truck off of [the boy’s]. We are all so sincerely grateful for the quick, kind, and selfless response!”
-- NQID returns to ‘normal’
The day’s festivities kicked off with the 13th running of the Green Mountain Mile foot race along Main Street from River Road to Stowe Street, attracting 121 runners including many families and youngsters.
The overall and male winner was 15-year-old Rudd Day with a time of 5:42.7. Annalise Butter, 17, was the top female finisher at 5:47.3. Full results are posted online at webscorer.com/race?raceid=281312.
In a nod to mark an upcoming local transition later this year, Municipal Manager Bill Shepeluk and his wife, Ingrid, rode at the head of the parade in the Grand Marshal car. Shepeluk plans to retire at the end of 2022 after 34 years as the town’s top administrator.
The parade theme this year was Vermont’s state motto, “Freedom and Unity.” Many parade entries decorated their floats and carried signs with messages that riffed on the theme. MakerSphere’s for example declared, “Use your freedom to create unity.”
Spotted in the crowd were some parade-goers offering political commentary on recent national events such as the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade’s landmark abortion-rights case with messages including “Not Quite Liberty & Justice for All” and “Independence Day Means Freedom for All.”
In keeping with an NQID tradition, awards were given out in a number of categories to parade participants. The Best Overall entry trophy went to True Value Hardware. Its red-white-and-blue decorated float carried a Nelson Mandela quotation: “To be free is to not merely just cast off one’s chains but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.”
Other award winners: Best Antique Vehicle to Eric Osgood of Johnson with his Silver Annie 1929 Buick Roadster; Most Funny to ZenBarn; Waterbury Ambulance Service received Most Patriotic; Best Kids entry went to Berry Patch Child Care from Moretown and The DEW rock band from Harwood Union High School won Best Use of Theme.
The parade featured its usual firetrucks from Waterbury and Bolton and one pipe and drum band. But given that it’s an election year, political candidates were most plentiful.
-- Politicians, candy, socks and joints
Notably absent was Gov. Phil Scott, who was attending an event in Lamoille County. Members of Vermont’s Congressional delegation failed to show although Congressman Peter Welch, D-Vt., sent a contingent of supporters. Welch is the only member of the delegation running this year as he’s seeking the seat that fellow Democrat U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy will leave as he is retiring this year.
Other Congressional contenders were on hand including former U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan who is seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.
Others included candidates for statewide races such as lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, along with candidates for county races including state’s attorney and incumbent House members seeking re-election.
And while wrapped candy was popular for parade entrants to toss to the crowd, it was clear that trends in other give-aways in Waterbury’s parade have evolved. It was not many years ago when people lined up to catch small packs of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters coffee, wrapped pieces of Cabot cheese, and little ice cream cups from the Ben & Jerry’s truck.
This year, Darn Tough workers on a flatbed tossed out scores of socks, ZenBarn handed out CBD joints, and supporters with vegetable farmer and former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman (a candidate once again for his old office) handed out raw carrots.
The rest of the evening proceeded smoothly with Rotarians firing up their grills alongside other food and beverage vendors in Rusty Parker Park. Kids swarmed the activities and games in the playground area and the band Barbie ’n’ Bones supplied rock ’n’ roll covers right up until dusk approached and the crowd dispersed toward the State Office Complex for about 30 minutes of fireworks.
