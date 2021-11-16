Waterbury Backcountry Rescue volunteers along with crews from Richmond and Huntington responded Sunday evening to Camel’s Hump to assist a South Burlington hiker stuck near the summit.
The call came around 3 p.m. as hikers on the trail came upon a 74-year-old male hiker who was unable to continue in the cold given ice-covered rocks and rapidly approaching darkness.
“A young Vermont couple decided to call 911 then stay with the hiker until help arrived,” explained team leader Brian Lindner, in a news release.
The couple helped bundle the hiker into his bivy sack just below treeline on the Long Trail on the south side of the summit, Lindner said. “The hiker felt he could not continue safely.”
At 6 p.m., the couple assisting the hiker advised rescuers by cell phone that they felt rested enough to begin to descend in the darkness. Progress was slow due to a lack of headlamps and traction devices on their boots. Rescuers caught up with them within 15 minutes of the call and provided warm clothing, headlamps, and ice creepers for all.
Once the group was below the snow line, their pace picked up down the trail, Lindner said.
All rescuers, the hiker, and the couple reached the base of the Monroe Trail in Duxbury by 9 p.m. where they were met by EMTs from Waterbury Ambulance. The hiker was evaluated then driven to his car on the Huntington side of the mountain, according to Lindner.
A total of 15 rescuers from the Camels Hump Back Country Rescue Team, Huntington Search & Rescue and the Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team took part in the operation.
Rescuers advise hikers in winter conditions to be prepared with extra clothing, food and water, headlamps, and ice spikes for hiking boots. They also urge hikers to set out early in the day in order to return before dark and to not hike alone.
