Now in its second year of a pandemic that’s turned some volunteers into full-time workers, Waterbury Ambulance Service will make time on Saturday to throw itself a 50th-anniversary celebration and the community is invited.
And although the occasion is a fundraiser for the nonprofit agency, those attending to also get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot will get in for free.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, from 1 to 6 p.m., Farr’s Field on Route 2 will host the party with live music from The Phil Abair Band, drinks from Lawson’s Finest Liquids, food from Yum, Sweet Vermont Treats, and Kadric Bakery & Catering. Kids activities include a bouncy house. And a silent auction has more than two dozen items from Vermont businesses including local restaurants, inns, museums, retailers, and more.
Ambulance service members who run the Seat Smart program will be on hand with information about child car seats and could do or schedule appointments for parents to have their car seat installation checked.
And as a service that’s staffing COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites daily, the ambulance service will run a vaccine booth at the celebration. They will be offering both first-time vaccines and booster shots for those 65 and older. Boosters will be for individuals who had the Pfizer vaccine already and whose second dose was at least six months ago, according to ambulance staff.
Waterbury Ambulance serves Waterbury, Waterbury Center, Duxbury and Moretown, responding to about 700 emergency calls per year. Largely a volunteer agency with two regular full-time staff, Waterbury Ambulance has increased its activities during the COVID-19 pandemic to run daily testing sites in Waterbury and Berlin, pop-up testing events, and vaccine clinics throughout the region.
For its efforts, Waterbury Ambulance also was named the Ambulance Service of the Year for 2021 by the state of Vermont.
Tickets for Saturday can be purchased online in advance at waterburyambulance.org. Prices are $25 for adults, $10 for ages 6-16, free for kids under 6. Tickets increase by $5 the day of the event to $30 for adults, $15 for youngsters; children under 6 will still be free.
