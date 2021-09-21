Passersby in downtown Waterbury have noticed work at the Waterbury Train Station recently. The project was part of Amtrak’s State of Good Repair effort to improve passenger rail facilities and bring stations and platforms into compliance with safety standards, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams explained. In Waterbury, damaged tactile sections posed a safety hazard to employees and passengers boarding trains. It was replaced with new yellow cast-iron material that is both a visual cue to the platform edge and an anti-slip surface. The project was part of a $1 million package used to renovate platforms in Waterbury, Randolph, Castleton and Rutland in Vermont and in Springfield, Massachusetts, Abrams said.
Watching your step: Amtrak repairs Waterbury platform
- Photo by Gordon Miller
