Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.