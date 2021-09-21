It’s official: the Harwood Unified Union School District will hold a special election Nov. 2 on a $59.5 million bond to finance the first major construction project since the district’s six communities merged five years ago.
Last week, school board members described the undertaking as “once-in-a-lifetime” and a “generational” project to renovate and update the 56-year-old Harwood Union High School and expand Crossett Brook Middle School that opened in 1997.
“This is an investment that has no parallel in memory here,” board Vice Chair Tim Jones of Fayston said.
Work would include adding a new gymnasium to the high school and replacing its outdated track and field facility. A new wing at the middle school would accommodate seventh and eighth graders now at Harwood Middle School, which would then be closed.
The price tag amounts to a third more than the school district’s typical annual budget and would be the first major construction since the communities of Waterbury, Duxbury, Waitsfield, Warren, Fayston and Moretown formed the unified school district in 2016. Prior to that they shared a high school but ran separate elementary school districts.
The board agreed to put the entire package to voters in one question seeking a 20-year bond to invest $53 million in the high school renovations and $6 million for the Crossett Brook expansion.
Four categories, one packageThe work outlined in the architect’s project presentation is divided into four categories:
Compliance and repairs to the high school: $22 million. Includes replacing the roof, ventilation, heating and cooling systems, electrical, plumbing, communications and security infrastructure. Science labs, vehicle storage, and stormwater features would be brought up to codes/standards.
Efficiencies and upgrades to the high school: $14.3 million. Includes replacing old windows, lighting, insulation, etc. to save energy and make the building more efficient. Functions presently located in leased space would be moved to the high school campus.
Educational alignment at the high school: $17.2 million. Includes updates to add windows to classrooms and offices that now get no natural light; classrooms would be reconfigured to create areas for STEM, humanities and ninth-graders; other areas would be designed for meeting and collaborating. The new gym for $5.7 million and new track for $2.88 million are in this category.
Middle school expansion at Crossett Brook: $6 million. Key to this entire proposal is combining seventh and eighth grades at Crossett to free up space at the Harwood facility. Adding approximately 100 students will require more classrooms and associated spaces.
Ballot question strategyThe board briefly considered presenting voters with multiple questions that would have separated out the new Harwood gymnasium for $5.7 million and $2.9 million for the track. But after hearing legal advice and some discussion, the group quickly determined that multiple questions could be problematic – a large question could fail while smaller pieces could pass, for example. Most agreed that multiple questions would be both difficult to draft and potentially confusing to voters.
Waterbury representative Caitlin Hollister summed up her preference for one question on the ballot: The athletic facilities are needed, she said, and a piecemeal approach could doom the whole effort.
“We have heard from others who have done bonds around the state that separate questions are less likely to pass than one together,” Hollister said. “I’m willing to entertain other options if our first time around doesn’t work. I haven’t wanted to talk about that too much, but I think it is the reality when you look at the last 10 years in Vermont how bonds go. Some pass the first time around, a lot don’t.”
Hollister advocated to present the entire package and “explain it, answer questions, sell it as best we can. Get it out to our voters and after November 2 we deal with what’s next – and that may be a second bond… I hope not.”
Jonathan Clough of Warren agreed, calling one question “the cleanest approach” to the ballot.
A few disagreed. “I would only support the three questions,” said Moretown representative Kristen Rodgers, who took a view opposite Hollister’s. “I’m extremely concerned that the total price tag would cause people to vote against it. I know the high school needs the work badly. I did the tour and I get it.” She also noted the district’s commitment to combining the middle schools.
Rodgers said she preferred giving voters the option to vote on the key pieces separately. “We are in times of covid recovery where people are recovering financially. I would hate to see it fail,” she said. “lf we separate it out and the gym and track pass, that’s awesome. But I really want to see the high school be fixed and the [expansion] done to Crossett Brook.”
Theresa Membrino of Fayston suggested that the track project could be a separate item since it’s located apart from the high school building. “It could be done almost any time” rather than be included in a 20-year bond, she said.
Property taxes: Factoring in savingsOne conversation in the meeting focused on factoring into discussions of the bond’s cost to taxpayers the savings merging the middle schools, building efficiency updates and ending leased spaces would achieve, estimated at $600,000 annually.
A spreadsheet detailing the property tax implications of the bond assembled by Smith and Finance Manager Michelle Baker noted that a $60 million bond would require annual payments by the district of about $3.5 million on average resulting in a 10% increase in property taxes overall. But factoring in the savings could offset the annual bond payment to $2.96 million which would mean an 8.5% overall property tax increase, they found.
The resulting annual tax impacts on various properties over the 20-year life of the bond would average out to about $362 on a home valued at $250,000; $506 on a $350,000 home; $723 on a home valued at $500,000. (Those calculations before factoring in project savings were $437, $611, and $873, respectively.)
PCB testing will waitBefore deciding the bond vote details, the board spent a few minutes on the topic of testing the high school building for contamination from PCBs, short for polychlorinated biphenyls. Banned from use in the U.S. in 1978, the harmful chemicals were used in a variety of building materials and could be present in the high school.
Last year, high levels of PCB contamination were found at Burlington High School prior to that school district launching a $70 million renovation effort on that facility which also was built in the mid-1960s. That halted the project and the Burlington district closed the school. The city is now using the former Macy’s department store in downtown Burlington for its high school with a goal of having a new permanent facility by 2025.
So far contractors designing the Harwood project have included a $200,000 allowance for PCB testing in their budget. They recommend waiting until the process is closer to starting demolition to do testing.
Given the Burlington High School situation, the state legislature earlier this year called for testing Vermont schools built before 1980 for PCB contamination over the next two years. Legislation appropriated $4.5 million to pay for air testing.
School board Vice Chair Tim Jones cautioned that doing air testing before the state program launches could be costly. “We certainly wouldn’t get our money back,” he said. “It doesn’t really make a lot of sense to do the air sampling right now.”
He suggested that additional discussions were needed with the project architect and construction consultant to determine if the $200,000 set aside for testing is adequate. There were no questions or discussion from other board members. “We’ll stay the course and keep getting feedback from our contractors,” Smith said. “We can always change direction if we need to.”
Voting begins in OctoberThe one-question approach prevailed in a 10-3 vote with Rodgers, Membrino and Jonathan Young of Warren opposed. Waterbury representative Scott Culver was absent from the meeting.
The board then debated the exact dollar value for the bond, voting 10-3 against rounding the architect’s cost estimate up to $59.6 million. The group unanimously agreed to use the specific amount of the estimate – $59,545,312 – on the ballot.
The vote to approve the election warning for Nov. 2 then passed 11-1. Waterbury board member Marlena Tucker Fishman left the meeting early, missing this vote; Rodgers cast the only no.
The board has laid out plans for community engagement to explain and promote the bond. It set a public informational meeting for 6 p.m. on Oct. 27, as required by state law within 10 days of a vote. Additional meetings via video conference leading up to the vote will be scheduled and other efforts include a video being produced now and expected in early October, according to board Chair Torrey Smith. She said voters also will receive information in the mail announcing the vote and where to find details about the projects.
Early voting will be available with ballots available by request from each town clerk’s office starting Oct. 13, according to the warning. Ballots will not be automatically mailed to voters as was the case in the November 2020 general election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school board’s meetings are recorded and available to watch on Mad River TV or the district’s YouTube channel. Board information packets for the Sept. 8 and Sept. 15 meetings contain links to much of the background material regarding the bond proposal. Find those links online at HUUSD.org under the Board tab.
