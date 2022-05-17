BARRE — The Central Vermont Career Center School District is officially ready for its July 1 launch after its May 9 organizational meeting at Spaulding High School.
Attendance was sparse. Most attendees were either members of the new district’s board, or clerks from the school districts whose 18 member towns collectively voted on Town Meeting Day to create an autonomous school district to run the Barre-based career center.
Neither group was fully represented.
Clerks attended from the Barre Unified Union School District, the Harwood Unified Union School District, and Washington Central Unified Union School District; those from Montpelier-Roxbury Public School District and the Cabot School District did not.
The board has 10 seats but only nine have been filled through appointment or election. Just seven members attended the meeting to be sworn in. Jonathan Young from the Harwood district and Jason Monaco from Cabot were expected to attend this week’s first official board meeting. The two are among the board’s six members who are appointed by the school districts whose students attend the career center. The board’s other four members are elected at-large, three of whom were chosen in the March 1 election. The board eventually will fill the fourth at-large seat — representing Washington Central — by appointment.
Worcester Town Moderator Paul Hanlon was elected moderator and handled swearing-in duties. Tina Lunt, town clerk in Barre Town, was chosen to serve as the new district’s clerk; Barre City Clerk Carol Dawes was elected treasurer.
Those in attendance approved compensation for the district’s new officers for the year: $1,500 for the clerk; $500 for the treasurer and moderator each. Board members will receive $1,000 each with the yet-to-be-chosen chair paid $1,500. The amounts are comparable to what surrounding school districts pay. The handful of voters present authorized the new board to borrow in anticipation of taxes and finance what will soon be an autonomous district responsible for running the regional career center.
The organizational meeting featured a brief presentation of this year’s $3.5 million budget, which for the last time was approved by voters just in Barre and Barre Town in March. Voters in all of the new district’s 18 towns will decide budgets starting next Town Meeting Day for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2023.
As promised, Dawes suggested that the district amend its articles of agreement to eliminate a requirement that ballots from all 18 towns be commingled before being counted after elections. The exercise took several days this March. Making that change would require the support of two-thirds of the new board.
