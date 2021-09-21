MONTPELIER – From hotter days to more frequent and intense storms, Vermont’s climate patterns are clearly shifting and impacting our state. State officials this fall along with local leaders and members of the Vermont Climate Council invite the public to participate in forums to learn about the development of the state’s Climate Action Plan and help prioritize approaches.
“Join us at an upcoming meeting to discuss how climate change is affecting you and your community and offer feedback on proposed strategies for the Climate Action Plan,” said Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore. “The Climate Action Plan will serve as the state’s roadmap for lessening the impacts of climate change, and the ideas and feedback you share with us will inform the action plan.”
In 2020, the Vermont Legislature passed the Global Warming Solutions Act that requires Vermonters to reduce greenhouse gas pollution and helps communities prepare to face more extreme weather caused by climate change.
The act also directs the Vermont Climate Council to develop a Climate Action Plan which will aim to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next several decades, prepare and protect Vermont communities and landscapes from the greatest risks of climate change, and create new jobs to enable this transformation. The initial plan is to be adopted on Dec. 1.
While climate change affects everyone, some people face greater risks due to where they live, their race, ethnicity, income, disability, health, age and/or occupation. The plan seeks to advance solutions that address the needs of Vermonters facing the greatest risks.
All of these events are free and open to the public. The final in-person forum is Sunday, Sept. 26, 3-5 p.m. at Airport Park Pavilion, 500 Colchester Point Road, in Colchester. Food will be provided and all attendees are asked to wear masks. Virtual forums held via Zoom will run 6-7:30 p.m. on three dates: Thursday, Sept. 30; Tuesday, Oct. 5, for BIPOC communities; Wednesday, Oct. 6. Event details and links to the Zoom forums are online at climatechange.vermont.gov/getinvolved. More information is online about the Climate Action Plan at climatechange.vermont.gov.
