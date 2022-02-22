The fictional story takes place in the living room of an old house on the border of a war zone between two nations. Place and time are intentionally non-specific, but it feels like the early to mid-1900s. Soldiers from opposing sides arrive at the house seeking refuge from a bitter storm and ongoing battle. The hosts do their best to remain neutral and keep the strangers from learning the true identities of their fellow houseguests (note: the script contains expletives).
“I like two things about doing a staged reading,” said Doug Bergstein, who is co-directing the reading with Susan Loynd. “One, it gives an opportunity for new actors to get their feet wet. Two, it gives new playwrights an opportunity to have their play performed. I guarantee you've never seen a play like this before.”
Currently in Belfast, Maine, playwright Tucker Atwood in 2019 performed "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare [Abridged]" with the Middlebury Community Players.
The reading is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on March 5 at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main Street (Rt. 100), Waitsfield. Admission is by donation; reservations are not required. Current Waitsfield town mask mandates will be followed.
More information online at valleyplayers.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.