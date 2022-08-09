The Waitsfield Village Meeting House kicks off a month of free programming around the artwork of Janet McKenzie and her show, “Courage, Justice and Hope: The Inclusive Paintings of Janet McKenzie.”
Along with the art exhibit, events will include a performance by poet and musician Toussaint St. Negritude and the Global Community Festival, a celebration of music, food and art.
“Janet challenged us to create programming that will address issues of social and racial justice to complement her art show,” said Karen Nevin, co-chair of the Arts Team. “We are excited to bring such extraordinary musicians and performers to the Valley this August as we consider our role in the wider global community.”
The exhibit opens this Saturday, Aug. 13 with a talk by McKenzie at 3 p.m. followed by a reception. It will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 4.
McKenzie’s paintings honoring diversity and inclusion will be displayed inside the church. She will share her most famous painting titled “Jesus of the People” alongside new artwork.
On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m., Toussaint St. Negritude’s improvisational performance of poetry and music will be performed within the art exhibit space. Former Poet Laureate of Belfast, Maine, St. Negritude is a composer and bass clarinetist originally from San Francisco. He has lived across the African Diaspora, from the mountains of Haiti to the Coltrane District of North Philadelphia.
St. Negritude with bassist Gahlord Dewald leads the band Jaguar Stereo!, a free-form ensemble of his own poetry and improvisational jazz. His works have been published and recorded for over 40 years.
On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Global Community Festival celebrates what makes us universally human from noon to 4 p.m. Musical performances will include The Art of DonnCherie and Ezra Oklan Jazz Trio. Attendees will be invited to take part in a community art project by painting a prayer flag which will be hung in front of the Waitsfield Village Meeting House and at the Mad River Valley libraries after the festival.
The Waitsfield Village Meeting House received a Spark Connecting Communities grant from the Vermont Community Foundation to create the summer programming around the artwork of Janet McKenzie. Additional support comes from Lawon’s Finest, The Alchemist, Mehuron’s Market, Village Grocery, and Property Management, Inc.
Waitsfield Village Meeting House is located at 4355 Main St. More information is online at waitsfieldchurch.org. Contact: info@waitsfieldchurch.org or 802-496-3065.
