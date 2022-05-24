A 21-year-old University of Vermont student and member of the Vermont National Guard died Saturday afternoon while swimming at Bolton Potholes, the first drowning of the 2022 summer season in Vermont, according to officials.
Vermont State Police identified the deceased as 21-year-old Cody Surprise from Burlington.
Surprise was a member of the University of Vermont’s class of 2023, a UVM spokesman confirmed. On Tuesday, Vice Provost for Student Affairs Erica Caloiero issued a statement to the UVM community acknowledging the loss and offering counseling services. She said Surprise was a rising senior exercise science major in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
“Cody was a member of the Football Club, Climbing Club, and was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. He was a member of the National Guard and had served overseas,” Caloiero wrote. “The loss of Cody — on a beautiful day, swimming with friends — is difficult to comprehend. Thoughts of care and comfort go out to those who knew Cody, especially his family, friends, classmates, faculty, and staff who are impacted by his death.”
The Vermont National Guard confirmed Surprise’s service. “Sgt. Cody Surprise was a soldier with Charlie Troop out of Lyndonville, VT. He recently returned from a deployment to the Horn of Africa,” Vermont National Guard spokesman Capt. Mikel Arcovich said in an email.
The National Guard on Monday issued a statement saying: “The entire Vermont National Guard is devastated to learn of the loss of Sgt. Cody Surprise… Our thoughts and prayers are with the Surprise family. We are here to support soldiers, family, and friends seeking support through this painful and difficult time.”
Similar sentiments were shared on Monday by Steve Libby, executive director of the Vermont River Conservancy, the nonprofit organization that worked to preserve public access to Bolton Potholes in 2018.
“Vermont River Conservancy is extremely saddened by the tragic death of Cody Surprise, and our hearts go out to the young man’s family and friends. We are grateful to all who responded on the scene including Richmond Rescue, Colchester Technical Rescue Team, Bolton Fire Department, and Stowe Mountain Rescue, as well as area neighbors,” Libby said.
According to Vermont State Police, an autopsy will be done by the Vermont State Medical Examiner to determine the manner and cause of death. Results from that may take several weeks, police spokesman Adam Silverman said.
The fatality is the sixth known death at the popular swimming hole and the first since 2011, according to the Vermont River Conservancy.
“All known drownings have been in the ‘Eagle’s Eye’ pool, where swift currents aerate the surface causing foamy, bubbly water and challenge even the strongest swimmers,” Libby shared in his statement on Monday. “Bolton Potholes has been loved by generations of swimmers, but its turbulent waters can also be extremely dangerous. This is especially true when water temperatures are cold and when water levels are high, as was the case this past weekend.”
Saturday afternoon accountThe incident happened shortly after noon on Saturday.
A 911 call was made at approximately 12:30 p.m. that a swimmer at the popular swimming hole along the Bolton Valley Access Road had gone underwater but did not resurface, according to state police.
Members of the Bolton Fire Department, Richmond Fire Department, Richmond Rescue, Colchester Technical Rescue, and Stowe Mountain Rescue responded to search for the missing swimmer.
Around 2:30 p.m., “the swimmer, identified as Surprise, was located, recovered, and subsequently pronounced deceased by Richmond Rescue,” Det. Sgt. Jacob Metayer from the Williston barracks wrote in a news release. “Witnesses reported that Surprise had jumped from one of the rock ledges into a pool of water. The river current was very strong and rapidly flowing at the time.”
In an account of the rescue on its Facebook page, Richmond Rescue explained how the crews cooperated to reach the swimmer. “The tech teams and fire departments set up and secured multiple ladders to gain access to the swimming hole where the dive team was able to retrieve the victim,” the rescue account states. “After two hours, the victim was out of the water and our responders began resuscitation efforts.”
Those efforts proved futile.
Cautions for swimmersStowe Mountain Rescue posted about the call on its Facebook account, noting how the incident broke a recent quiet stretch without rescue missions. “Our sympathies go out to the family and friends affected by today’s tragedy and our hats are off to the other agencies involved in the recovery,” it said. “If this is the only fatality at a Vermont swimming hole this year, it’ll still be one too many.”
Metayer noted that nearby signs warn of strong currents and unsafe swimming conditions at the popular swimming spot known for its rocks and deep pools.
The Vermont River Conservancy has added trail improvements, signs, and seasonal on-site visitor education at Bolton Potholes since it helped conserve the site.
Richmond Rescue said that the air temperature at the time was 87°F with a light breeze and estimated the water temperature at 46°F.
Stowe Mountain Rescue offered examples of hazards swimmers should consider when swimming in running water. “Wet slippery rocks are an obvious and predictable hazard, but there are other things to keep in mind: white, bubbly/aerated water provides no buoyancy and is therefore extremely dangerous,” they said. “The water temp at this time of year can be hazardous, presenting a hypothermia risk that is belied by the hot sunny weather.”
The National Weather Service this month has posted Cold Water Safety Messages on days when temperatures have been warm enough to entice people to the water. The message over the weekend said: “The warm air temperatures today around 80 may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid-50s across Lake Champlain, and around 60 in the region’s smaller lakes and rivers.”
Cold water can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone in the water without proper cold-water gear. “When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks,” the weather service alert explains. “Anyone on small boats, canoes, or kayaks should plan accordingly.”
In addition to water temperature, Stowe Mountain Rescue pointed out that underwater hazards could pose dangers that swimmers don’t realize until they encounter them. For example, a person could get caught on objects below the surface while sliding through chutes created by fast-moving water. “Think twice before jumping — or maybe consider not jumping at all,” they wrote.
Richmond Rescue thanked the Colchester and Stowe crews along with Shelburne Dispatch which coordinated communications related to the operation. It included a caution to the public: “Please be aware of the water conditions any time you swim, and do not swim beyond your comfort level.”
The Vermont River Conservancy advises avoiding swimming for 24 hours after a heavy rain and not trying to swim in strong currents and frothy water.
“Across the state, more than a quarter-million residents and visitors enjoy Vermont swimming holes each year. While these are beautiful places with unique natural features that can often be enjoyed safely, it’s important for all visitors to be aware that natural features can be hazardous,” Libby’s statement says. “Whether getting to a waterway for the first time or arriving at a favorite swimming hole, it’s extremely important to know your surroundings.”
