Just two weeks before the November General Election, a portion of Waterbury residents will be asked to gather for a local vote that could decide the fate of the land once used for the community’s municipal offices.
The Board of Commissioners of the Edward Farrar Utility District met last week to decide to call a special meeting of the district’s voters to consider whether to sell the .8-acre parcel at 51 South Main Street. The lot was owned by the former village government which dissolved in 2018 when the water and sewer district was created.
It was home to the town and village offices and the village police station which were damaged during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 and torn down in 2019. Since Irene, multiple proposals have been made for various developments on the parcel, none of which gained enough support to move forward.
At their Sept. 14 meeting, EFUD officials initially approved Oct. 20 for the special meeting but changed that on Monday after they learned that potential meeting spots were not available for that date. Board Chair P. Howard “Skip” Flanders said plans are now set and a warning has been published for a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, at the Main Street firestation.
The meeting is for residents of the water and sewer district — the area formerly known as Waterbury village — to attend in person and consider whether to sell 51 S. Main to Downstreet Housing & Community Development for $138,000.
The nonprofit housing agency owns and operates three other housing developments in Waterbury, the Stimson and Graves senior housing on Stowe Street, the South Main Apartments at the edge of the State Office Complex, and the Seminary Apartments in Waterbury Center.
Representatives from Downstreet have proposed building a three-story structure on the site with about two dozen apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with on-site parking.
The utility district has about 1,500 registered voters, according to election records in May at the time of its annual meeting when fewer than 50 people participated. Anyone unsure of whether they reside in the district can check with Town Clerk Karen Petrovic.
Although district voters have approved turning over several parcels of land formerly belonging to the village, 51 South Main was not included in that transaction. Earlier this year, Rusty Parker Memorial Park, recreation lands near the Ice Center, the municipal parking lot on Elm Street and the area containing the Welcome to Waterbury sign near the roundabout were approved to transfer to the town.
The EFUD board since last fall has been contemplating the future use of 51 South Main as a site for affordable housing. At a presentation several weeks ago, municipal officials presented a case to sell the property for residential development, a goal of the town plan and a need in the community.
Downstreet officials have said they would like to take advantage of federal grants for a Waterbury project and those funds have an application deadline in November, making a sale decision pressing.
Another offerAs they prepared to move ahead to schedule the vote on the Downstreet, the board was met with an unexpected twist. Village resident Todd Volitis asked to address the board saying he is interested in purchasing the 51 South Main property as well.
He said he would like to develop it for residential use, although he would prefer 7-9 apartments with commercial space on the ground floor.
Board member Bob Finucane noted that the EFUD board is committed to working with Downstreet to bring that proposal to voters. Volitis said he would like a chance for his offer to be considered as well.
“I could buy it tomorrow straight up,” he said. “I’ve got cash.”
Finucane said that if voters reject the Downstreet plans, alternate suggestions could then be considered. The board also approved spending up to $1,000 for the consulting firm Stantec to update a study of downtown parking as it pertains to 51 South Main since it is now used for parking. Some of those funds would also go to Downstreet for preliminary drawings of the project they would like to build on the site.
In an interview later, Volitis said he was frustrated with the reception he received. “Let’s have as many proposals as possible,” he said. “I’ve got to mount a campaign against [the Downstreet proposal] just to be heard.”
He said he would campaign against the Downstreet proposal as a way to slow down the process so district voters could consider additional options. Over the weekend, he had already painted several signs and placed them along Main Street urging the public to “vote no” at the October meeting.
Ice Center business resolvedIn other business last week, the district board addressed the matter of calculating a fine to assess for the Ice Center which was found in violation of water department regulations due to a long-term leak in a water tank at the ice rink from September 2021 until March of this year.
A calculation based on the length of time and the weather conditions that enabled the leak concluded that the fine should be $2,150. The district board with Ice Center representatives in attendance agreed that the fine could be paid with an in-kind contribution of free skating time for the community.
Rink officials said that would translate to 10 hours of skating time and that the rink would exceed that number. It already has begun to announce free skating sessions.
Further discussion focused on an Urban Development Action Grant loan the Ice Center has with the district (formerly with the village) to restructure the terms. The loan principal is $529,800. The commissioners voted unanimously to not charge any interest and to defer all payments on the loan for five years, revisiting the matter in September 2027.
Salute to Carla Lawrence
In a nod to retiring Town Clerk Carla Lawrence, who also served as EFUD’s first clerk, the board adopted a Resolution of Recognition and Appreciation in her honor. The proclamation thanks Lawrence for her “exemplary service” and wishes her well in her retirement. The resolution is included in the minutes from the Sept. 14 meeting posted on the town website.
