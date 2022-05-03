Voters living in what previously was Waterbury village have the chance to go to the polls on Wednesday, May 11, to cast ballots for the annual meeting of Waterbury’s Edward Farrar Utility District.
Some of the items on the ballot mark the initial steps toward ultimately merging the district into town government as a water and wastewater department.
Those eligible to participate are voters who are customers of the water and wastewater departments who reside in the downtown village area. Check with Town Clerk Carla Lawrence if you are unsure whether you are a district resident.
Voting will be held at the municipal offices from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 11. Anyone wishing to vote early may do so at the town offices before then.
A sample ballot along with the warning for the annual meeting and election and the annual report are all posted on the Waterburyvt.com website under the Edward Farrar Utility District section of Boards and Meetings. The district’s 2021 annual report salutes Municipal Manager Bill Shepeluk who plans to retire at the end of 2022. It features a photo of Shepeluk with his wife Ingrid and their grandchildren.
The utility district was created in 2018 when the Village of Waterbury municipality was dissolved. The district’s main function is to manage the municipal water and wastewater systems.
On the ballot are three seats on the district’s Board of Commissioners: two one-year terms with Lawrence “Lefty” Sayah and Natalie Sherman running for re-election, and a three-year term with incumbent Cindy Parks the only candidate.
Articles ask voters to approve compensation for commissioners and spending up to $200,000 for wastewater system repairs and upgrades in the coming year.
Two other articles aim to shift to the town functions the utility district still has that previously belonged to the village government but do not pertain to running the water and sewer departments. One would transfer two revolving loan funds to the municipal government. Another would transfer several parcels of land to the town including Rusty Parker Park and the 40 acres where the Ice Center is located.
