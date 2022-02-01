A story in the Jan. 25 Waterbury Reader outlined a proposal voters will consider on Town Meeting Day of whether to create a new school district to oversee the Central Vermont Career Center.
In addition to that question on the ballot, voters will be asked to elect four at-large representatives to the board of the new district, one each from the largest school districts that send students to the career center.
Jan. 24 was the deadline for individuals to file to run for those positions. The Reader reported that three people had filed to run for those seats. However, one candidate later withdrew their name.
The ballot will have two candidates: Jim Halavonich from Fayston for the Harwood district seat, and J. Guy Isabelle for the Barre district seat. If the new school district is approved and the board seated, it will appoint members to serve until Town Meeting Day 2023 to represent the Washington Central and Montpelier-Roxbury districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.