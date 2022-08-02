Across Roads Center for the Arts presents a new exhibit and art-making series opening Aug. 11 called “ReAct! An EcoArt Call To Action.”
Marking the 10th anniversary of the state of Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law, the show is inspired by reactions to environmental and social issues and it explores human interactions with the natural world.
The exhibit features the work of five Vermont artists with a diverse range of approaches that includes collage, book art, sculpture, fiber, clay, and found object assemblage. Curated by Westford artist Anne Cummings, it includes her work along with pieces by Pamela Wilson of Barre, Jennifer Volansky of Stowe, Dorsey Hogg of Burlington, and Kevin Donegan of Colchester.
The exhibition will be on view at the Grange Hall Cultural Center in Waterbury Center from Aug. 11 through Oct. 15. It will be open to the public Fridays through Sundays 1-6 p.m., during Grange Hall events, or by appointment. A reception is planned for 5-7 p.m. for the exhibit opening on Aug. 11.
Also on display during this show will be work from Mountain River School’s Social Justice Integration Art Project from Morristown and presentations by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. Related workshops and events will be scheduled throughout the exhibition including EcoArt workshops for kids from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. On Saturday, Oct. 8, an art auction is scheduled along with an “Iron Artist” challenge event, 2-5 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit the Across Roads Center for the Arts Scholarship Fund and programming, and participating artists.
The Grange Hall Cultural Center is located at 317 Howard Avenue, Waterbury Center.
