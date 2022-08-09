Waterbury Town Clerk Carla Lawrence (left) oversees her final election during Tuesday’s primary working alongside Karen Petrovic (right), who has been appointed to serve as town clerk from September until the March 2023 Town Meeting Day election. Lawrence plans to retire at the end of this month.
Above, Elections official John Bauer works at the polls at Brookside Primary School on Tuesday as voters cast their ballots.
Look for election results online at TimesArgus.com and WaterburyRoundabout.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.