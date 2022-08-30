It has been an honor and privilege to serve as your elected Town Clerk and Treasurer for these past 14 years. I thank you for your faith and confidence in me. My previous career was in the insurance industry. After 20 years, I felt a yearning to get involved in my community and started as the part-time assistant Town Clerk and Treasurer in 2003, becoming your elected official in 2008. My uncle, great-uncle and grandfather all served as town clerks in the community of Guildhall, Vermont. I venture to say it was in my blood!
I have many others to thank for your support over the years. I have always appreciated the hard work and commitment of the Board of Civil Authority, and have enjoyed working with you in processes that are so vitally important. From elections, to property tax appeals, to tax abatement requests, you have been steadfast in fulfilling your duties as elected officials.
I have met on the first and third Mondays of every month with the Select Board and have taken the minutes of each meeting. Although the board often changes on Town Meeting Day, one thing has remained consistent: your willingness to learn the workings of the community and invest your time and energy to guide decisions that make Waterbury a better place.
I thank all the residents who run for an elected office or serve on one of the various boards or committees. Through the years, I have seen the passion and enthusiasm you bring to the table to make Waterbury better.
I thank the Edward Farrar Utility District commissioners for your work and your confidence in me as your appointed District Clerk and Treasurer. I would also like to thank my colleagues at the Municipal Center, with whom I work on a daily basis and who support the work that I do. I consider you all not just my co-workers, but my friends.
A special thank you to Municipal Manager Bill Shepeluk for your steady unflappable leadership and guidance over the years. I have greatly appreciated your support and confidence in me and have enjoyed working alongside you. Your institutional knowledge has been invaluable.
I also pay homage to my dear friends and mentors, former town clerks Evelyn Parker and Donna Centonze, who taught me the importance of fulfilling my role as an elected official with integrity and transparency.
Waterbury is an incredible community and I have seen such a positive transformation in the almost 35 years I have lived here. I do feel in my heart that the time is right for me to retire. I am grateful to my spouse and our pup for their unconditional love and support, especially these past couple of years. I’ll be spending time with my family and pursuing some hobbies I have let slide. If you don’t find me in Waterbury, you’ll find me at our family camp in South Hero, the other most wonderful place on earth.
Waterbury Town Clerk Carla Lawrence’s last full day is Friday, Sept. 2. In the coming weeks, she will assist Karen Petrovic who has been appointed to serve as Town Clerk and Treasurer until the March Town Meeting Day election.
