To the community:
Hello, my name is Victoria Taravella and I am running for the three-year Waterbury representative seat for school board. I am an attorney with a firm that primarily handles civil litigation in the area of insurance defense. Which is a fancy way of saying, I handle the “what if” situations that have gone sour. I previously applied last year when there was a vacancy on the board. While I was unable to join at that time, it only made me more motivated to try again now.
I believe the school board provides the perfect opportunity to help our community and ensure that future generations are taken care of and given the education they deserve. While I do not have children of my own in the school system I still care deeply about the future of our schools. I believe that by not having any children I will be able to provide a clear and unbiased opinion on the matters presented to the board. Through my work experience I have also gained the ability to look at a question from all angles and help consider the possible outcomes.
With this election and the appointment of the new superintendent we will have plenty of fresh perspectives to help make decisions and plans for our schools. I want to ensure that any construction or merging is handled in a cost-effective and efficient manner. I want parents, students, and teachers alike to feel comfortable voicing their opinions so that we may learn all angles of a question before we decide an answer.
Fortunately, we are surrounded by a strong and caring community. I have been encouraged by the change our students have called for to ensure this is a welcome and accepting environment for all people and I am proud of their action and intentions. I would be honored to help them continue to prosper and ensure they are receiving the best educational experience possible.
Victoria Taravella
Waterbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.