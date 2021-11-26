I’m thankful for having Buff Orpington chickens because I love to play with them and get free eggs. Besides feeding them and giving them water, it’s free. One other thing that is really funny is that if my dogs go in the fenced area, the chickens jump on top of them and then just lay down. You would think that the dogs would hate it and the dogs would try to get them off, which is true for one of my dogs, Boone. He’s also not as big as my other dog, Dixie. She’s a rough-haired collie who is a big dog, and she’s the one who doesn’t care if they jump on her. If you think chickens can’t fly, you’re right, but they can jump high. At my house, they jump into the trees and they won’t come down until the next day. This is a little annoying, but that just shows that they can jump high. We cut all the lower branches so they need to jump like ten feet high to get in the tree. Not long ago, I also figured out that if you run then jump in place and then look at them, a lot of them will charge at you, which is very funny. This is one thing that I’m thankful for this year... my chickens.
Elias Burdick, Duxbury
6th grade
◆
I am thankful for the snow because my dad gets to plow driveways and I get to spend time with him. I enjoy the time with my family.
Emalee Wells, Waterbury
Grade 6
◆
I am thankful for Earth, for life, for air, and food for love and warmth. I am thankful for school and knowledge. I am thankful for a house to keep me warm and for my pets. I am thankful for the vaccine and my family. I am thankful for everything that makes me happy. I am thankful for Life.
Caitlin Geary, Waterbury
Grade 6
◆
Thanks
What are things I am thankful for? Most years I would say, family, friends, and a roof over my head, but this year it is different.
Yes, I am still thankful for those things. I am thankful for good health, vaccinations, responsible people, and of all things masks. The reason I am thankful for these things this year is because they all keep me and others safe. The one thing that I am the most thankful for is teachers and school staff. Every day they remind us to wear our masks, wash our hands, and use hand sanitizer. They do this all so we all can stay safe while learning and having fun.
Lila Pacholek, age 11, Waterbury
6th grade
◆
Giving Thanks
I’m a student in Waterbury in the 6th grade, and I am writing this letter to share the things that I’m thankful for. I am thankful for being able to get my COVID-19 vaccine and get protected from the virus. I am thankful for having a loving family that cares for me. I am thankful for having a place to go home to after the day ends. I am thankful for having food on the table every morning evening and nigh., I am thankful for having very good friends to play with. I am thankful for my family having enough money for me to go to school. I am thankful for having very interesting books to read in my spare time. I hope you liked this paragraph because I am thankful for being able to write it.
Connor Rowley, Waterbury
6th grade
◆
I am thankful for family
I am thankful for friends
I am thankful for food
I am thankful for a house
I am thankful for clothes
I am thankful for my life
Elijah Patenaude, Moretown
Grade 6
◆
Thankful
Thanksgiving is a special time of the year.
It’s almost like Christmas, but with a different type of cheer.
You gather with family and friends until the night ends.
You remember what makes you happy. You remember what you’re thankful for.
You open up your heart and let the gratefulness stream through your door.
You may be thankful for love, for friends.
You may be thankful so much you never want it to end.
You may be thankful for your family, your animals,
the nature right outside your door, or if it depends on your cats, the porcelain floor.
What are you grateful for, it really could be anything.
I feel grateful for my neighbor, for the woods outside my door.
For the cats that curl up next to me, for the dogs that lick the floor.
I feel grateful for my chickens.
I am grateful that before coronavirius I was able to travel to New Hampshire and celebrate
Thanksgiving with my loving family.
I am thankful that I live in good health and that I have good food on my table.
I am grateful, thankful, and happy, and you should be too, because this is happiness you don’t get anywhere else.
It’s not a free tire you find on the road.
It’s not an easy code.
Just have fun, because there is no journey the same as the one you are on.
Hazel Rost, Duxbury
6th grade
◆
Top 10 Things I’m Thankful For
1. I’m thankful for having a roof over my head.
2. I’m thankful for having food and water.
3. I’m thankful for my family and friends
4. I’m thankful for clothes, shoes, purses and jewelry.
5. I’m thankful for my cat and my dog.
6. I’m thankful for the internet and its entertainment.
7. I’m thankful for being able to go to school.
8. I’m thankful for being able to go on vacation sometimes because my family doesn’t have that much money.
9. I’m thankful for having a place to call home.
10. I’m thankful for books, so I can read.
Sophia Brusca-Zeno, Waterbury
6th grade
◆
I am extremely thankful for my family.
I am so thankful that every morning I walk downstairs and I see my parents’ faces awakening me.
I’m so thankful that every night my mom is right by my side saying good night.
I’m so thankful that I can joke around with my dad.
I’m so thankful that I can tell my mom anything.
I’m so thankful that every night I go to bed, I know I´ll see my parents’ faces in the morning.
I’m so thankful that my family is healthy during this pandemic.
I’m so thankful that when I come home from school my parents are right at the door
waiting to greet and welcome me home.
I’m so thankful that my family is right by my side every step of the way.
I am extremely thankful for my family.
Lianna Bravin, Waterbury
Grade 6
