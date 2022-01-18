The search for the next superintendent for the Harwood Unified Union School District continues this month with a goal of making a hiring choice in early February.
And although the early interactions regarding and with applicants are happening in executive session, interviews with the finalists for the position will be shared with the community via YouTube with an opportunity for the public to weigh in with feedback before the school board makes its choice.
The selection committee so far this month has been meeting and continues its process to narrow down the field.
So far, the committee to date has held two meetings where it reviewed applications in executive session. It first asked seven of the 13 who applied to submit videos with more information about themselves. Next, the committee met last week in executive session to review those videos and narrow down the list to five for the first round of interviews, which were scheduled to occur via Zoom this Thursday, Jan. 20, and Monday, Jan. 24.
The committee’s goal is to select up to three finalists from the early interviews by Jan. 24. Those finalists would be invited to the last interview round and community visit now tentatively scheduled for Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
Board Chair Torrey Smith explained that as part of that process, the committee will host an interview for each finalist which will be broadcast on YouTube. Viewers can then fill out a short survey on each candidate to offer feedback for the school board to review before it makes its final decision.
The interviews will be up on YouTube for two evenings – from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, until midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Each one is expected to last 30-45 minutes.
Interview questions are being developed from the community meetings that were held in November and will aim to be of particular interest to staff, students and parents, Smith said.
Following the finalist interviews, the school board will meet on Thursday, Feb. 3, in executive session to make its choice for the district’s next superintendent. The board meets again on Feb. 9 when it aims to make the official appointment.
The new superintendent would start working for the district on July 1 as current Superintendent Brigid Nease’s contract ends June 30.
More detail on the search process is online on the school district’s website at huusd.org/superintendent-search.
