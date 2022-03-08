For the third year, SunCommon will host its annual Climate Action Film Festival online March 16-17.
The solar installation company launched the festival in 2020 as an extension of its commitment to address the climate crisis. The festival’s mission is to bring together filmmakers, communities, and those in positions to make change to share stories with the goal of inspiring action locally and beyond to address climate change.
This year’s 10 short films will be shown over two nights with guest appearances and panel discussions. The films were chosen to present voices from around the world on the topic of climate change: “From the United Kingdom, you’ll meet a 9-year-old living in an off-grid community grappling with our planet’s future. In Malaysia, a global plastic waste crisis is on display, and local activists refuse to accept the situation amidst rising sea levels. In California, we go to the front lines of youth activists demanding action in the wake of devastating wild fires. And a Norwegian adventurer reminds us of the simple solutions right before our eyes, buried in the soil.”
The festival is designed as a “pay what you can” donation-based event with 100% of the viewer contributions going to SunCommon partner grassroots organizations New York Renews and 350 Vermont. See a trailer for the festival online at vimeo.com/678186302. Tickets and more information are online at climateactionfilmfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.