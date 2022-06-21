Lost Nation Theater completes a two-week run this Sunday of the world premiere of “Les Filles du Quoi?” on the stage at Montpelier’s City Hall Arts Center.
In what’s billed as “a comedic, bilingual wild ride through ancestry, identity and storytelling,” playwright and actor Abby Paige has created an autobiographical theater work where she portrays a host of different characters including a new mom, a journalist, Jack Kerouac, and the ghost of an accused French-Canadian witch.
Lost Nation’s Founding Artistic Director Kim Bent, who has been involved with the production through its development, calls the result a miracle. “The number of voices conjured in her script makes me think it could have been co-written by George Carlin, Maya Angelou, Moliere, Lily Tomlin, or David Budbill. And yet, this rigorous exploration of her Franco-American heritage remains, indisputably and entirely, hers,” Bent said.
While the show is bilingual, audience members need not be. “One of the central questions of the play is, ‘When is a story like a cage?’ We all use stories to explain who we are, or who we want to be,” Paige explains. “The play is about some of the stories I’ve told myself.”
Performances run Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. In-person seating requires masks. A livestream is also available. Tickets: $10 – $30 depending on day and ticket type. Purchase online, by phone or in person. Details online at lostnationtheater.org. Call 802-229-0492 or email info@lostnationtheater.org.
Stowe Theatre Guild presents one-man ‘Tru’On July 1-2 at 7:30 p.m, Stowe Theatre Guild presents the one-man play “Tru” featuring actor John Weltman who brings writer Truman Capote to life.
This witty presentation is the group’s first show of the 2022 season.
Calling it a “one-man tour de force,” the production announcement describes Weltman’s performance as an “uncanny portrayal of Truman Capote with a script based on Capote’s words and works, through his writing and television appearances.”
Shows are presented at the Stowe Town Hall in downtown Stowe. Tickets: $20 for adults, $18 for students (with ID), $15 for seniors (65+) and for children 12 and under. Purchase tickets and find more information online at stowetheatre.com/2021/tru.
Stowe Theatre Guild is a nonprofit, volunteer-run organization. To get involved, email info@stowetheatre.
Broadway to Vermont returns to Moose Meadow
Now in its second year, Broadway In Vermont performs Tuesday, July 12, at 6 p.m. at Moose Meadow Lodge in Duxbury featuring Broadway actors in a special outdoor concert event.
Behind the production is Vermonter Merritt David Janes who performs regularly on Broadway and in national tours. He enlists friends to travel to Vermont to perform tunes from classic and contemporary musicals. Accompanied by a live band, the singers will present songs along with stories about their professional experiences for an intimate look at some of the most legendary musicals and life as a Broadway performer.
Originally from Colchester, Vermont, Janes is a graduate of the Circle in the Square Theatre School in New York City and the University of Maine.
“As a Vermont native and former resident of the Mad River Valley, I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring my dear friends, who represent the very best of Broadway, back home to perform with me at the beautiful Moose Meadow Lodge!” he said in announcing the event.
Janes’ professional career includes numerous Broadway touring productions including roles as the murderous barber in “Sweeney Todd,” the magical French candelabra Lumiere in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” and Lord Farquaad in the “Shrek.”
Gates open at 5 p.m. for picnicking. Parking is limited and carpooling is encouraged. Food will be available for purchase from vendors. Tickets: $35 general admission, $25 students and children. More information and tickets online at moosemeadowlodge.net
