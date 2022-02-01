The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont is taking applications for its nine in-person, residential programs this summer geared for students in grades 9-11.
Each session takes place on a Vermont college campus and gives attendees the opportunity to dive deep into a topic of interest for an intensive 1-2 weeks. Subjects include: Arts, Astronomy, Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science & Technology, Global Issues & Youth Action, Health & Medicine, Mathematical Sciences, and Technology & Design.
The programs allow students to learn from industry professionals, participate in hands-on projects and research, and explore career options - with a summer-camp atmosphere that involves fun and making new friends.
These programs are designed to be affordable with tuition based on a sliding scale. Students can pay as little as $10 to attend.
This summer will mark the return to in-person programs since the winter of 2020. For the past two years, all of the Governor’s Institutes shifted to an online format, encouraging students to engage in hands-on learning from home.
“We’re immensely proud of what GIV and its students have accomplished in an online environment,” said Program Coordinator Ross Cagenello. “Honestly, it’s made us all the more excited to return to in-person programming! After all, if our students can coordinate and submit a bill to the Vermont legislature over Zoom, there’s no telling what amazing things they’ll make happen when we’re all together again.”
Learn more about the 2022 summer Institutes online at www.gov.org, or email hello@giv.org with questions. Students may apply online at www.giv.org/apply. The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont is a nonprofit organization.
