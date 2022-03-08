A pilot program started a year ago to encourage winter recreation on the Perry Hill trail network while steering humans clear of deer in their winter habitat has continued this winter.
The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, which owns and manages the Perry Hill Block within CC Putnam State Forest, recently announced that it has been continuing its winter recreation monitoring and management program in the popular spot in Waterbury.
The pilot program was started to reduce negative impacts from winter trail use to an important deer wintering area while keeping the area accessible for recreation.
State forest and parks staff in 2021 collected and reviewed data about recreational use in the area and found that trail grooming worked to accomplish goals for winter recreational use. In continuing the program this winter, Forests, Parks and Recreation partnered with the Waterbury Area Trails Alliance to provide groomed fat bike, snowshoe, ski, and pedestrian access to select trails in the Perry Hill network.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has mapped the forested area and has determined that much of Perry Hill is a functioning deer wintering area. In wintertime, deer have limited food supplies and survive on fat reserves while remaining in areas with evergreen canopy cover for shelter. Seeing an important winter deer habitat in a popular recreation area prompted state forest management experts to suggest steps to direct human activity away from wildlife.
“We’ve been excited to provide groomed trails again at Perry Hill,” said Michael Snyder, commissioner of Forests, Parks and Recreation. “At the same time, we are seeking to balance this important recreational opportunity with the habitat function of the parcel.”
The program designated two zones — one for recreation and one as a deer wintering zone. The recreation zone has focused on creating trail conditions ideal for fat biking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. Pedestrians are not restricted in the deer wintering zone, but they are reminded to limit their disturbance in this zone which is marked with trail signs. The zones are noted at the trailhead kiosk as well.
Walter Opuszynski, a state forest recreation specialist, noted that efforts by the trail association in 2021 to maintain groomed trails for recreation on Perry Hill were successful in directing human activity away from sensitive deer habitat. “Trail users responded by following management goals and user ethics and it was determined from the data we collected that recreation use of the parcel was focused on the managed trail corridors,” he said.
The nonprofit Waterbury Area Trails Alliance again this winter has helped maintain the recreation zone and provide signage and public information for people looking to use the trails. Staff from the nearby outdoor gear shop, Bicycle Express, have also helped with trail grooming and data collection.
Association board President John Duston said the trail group is eager to help. “It is our hope that through this pilot effort we can find a way for the winter recreation use occurring at Perry Hill to have less of an impact to wildlife,” Dunston said. “Our community relies on the ability to enjoy the forests for our physical and mental health. Our native species rely on having quality areas to congregate during the winter months.”
For those familiar with the Perry Hill trails, groomed trails are Main Climb, Campfire, S’more’s, Joe’s, Six Flags, and Duct Tape.
Some of the guidelines established for winter trail users include: staying on the groomed trails and away from the deer wintering zone; keeping dogs off the trails or at least leashed to avoid them chasing wildlife; asking bikers to ride the trails with fat tires only and to avoid riding when trails are soft.
“If your tire sinks more than an inch into the snow, your tire pressure may need to be reduced or conditions are not adequate for use,” Dunston said.
As spring conditions approach, bikers, hikers, skiers and snowshoers are all asked to avoid using the trails if you’re breaking through the groomed surface more than an inch. Signs at the trailhead will designate when trails are ready for spring traffic.
More information about the program is online at waterburytrails.com/winter-use
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.