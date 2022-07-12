One month before Vermont’s statewide primary and the perennial concern about disappearing campaign signs was formally lodged in Waterbury this week although it's unclear whether the signs in question were ever moved.
“I’m here to talk to you about dedication and commitment to just and fair elections and to election integrity,” said Maggie Kerrin to the Waterbury Select Board at its meeting on June 5. The board met a day later than usual because the July 4 holiday fell on its regular Monday meeting day.
Kerrin introduced herself as the chair of the town Republican committee as well as the chair of the Washington County Republicans. She said she lives downtown and noticed signs belonging to Republican candidates that had been presumably removed from their display spot near the Waterbury Welcome sign across from the roundabout. They were found near the concrete support to the railroad bridge over Main Street, she said.
She questioned why the signs were there, who might have put them there and whether town highway staff may have moved them for being too close to the road. She said having signs removed or taken stifles information voters that should have to be aware of candidates running for office.
“It saddens me that the community I moved into about 13 years ago has become so divisive,” Kerrin said. “It saddens me that efforts to interfere with local, state, and federal elections seem to be becoming the norm in our area.”
Putting the matter to the board, she asked: “Do you care, and what if anything are you willing and able to do about it?”
-- Unclear if signs were moved
In her comments, Kerrin did not identify the candidate or candidates the signs in question belonged to, nor did she say whether she knew if someone had displayed them and later discovered them moved. Contacted about the matter last Friday, she said she had not moved the signs yet. On Saturday, two brand-new-looking signs for Christina Nolan, Republican primary candidate for U.S. Senate, were on the ground near the concrete railroad bridge support as Kerrin described. They were clean and showed no signs of having been in the ground.
On Saturday, June 25, Nolan marched in Waterbury's Not Quite Independence Day parade. A pickup truck with her group carried campaign lawn signs that supporters handed out to people along the parade route.
Waterbury Roundabout was unable to reach Kerrin by press time for comment on whether the signs could have been left behind by a parade goer.
-- Discussion of perennial issue
Her inquiry touched off a brief discussion with town officials about the rules regarding campaign signs.
Municipal Manager Bill Shepeluk replied first. He offered some clarifications of the guidelines that people should follow and he explained how town staff will handle issues regarding campaign signs.
“Vermont state law prohibits signs in the highway right of way,” Shepeluk began.
Signs in the roundabout also are not allowed as they can be distracting and block lines of sight, he explained, adding that the area near the “Waterbury Welcome” sign is an appropriate high-visibility spot for signs.
Also off-limits are the grass strips between sidewalks and the roadway, such as along Main Street, he said.
In some neighborhoods, the boundaries are less clear, Shepeluk said, and the rules are generally interpreted to defer to property owners. “The highway right of way often extends onto what is perceived to be someone's front lawn,” he said.
If a sign is placed behind a sidewalk, that’s generally regarded as private property even if it technically falls within the 25-foot width from the center of the road, Shepeluk said.
It’s less clear on roads without sidewalks where property owners often mow to the edge of the road, he noted. “If they’re in the highway right of way, we will probably take them down,” Shepeluk said, adding that highway staff will remove them if asked to do so by supervisors. “Nobody that works for us enjoys having to take signs down.”
Kerrin said she hoped town officials would be vigilant in enforcing the rules regarding signs as the election season is still young with the primary a month away and the general election in November.
She said conservative candidates in the March Town Meeting election reported some of their signs missing during the campaign season. “I would like to think we share the concern regardless of where we stand politically that we all want everyone to have an equal opportunity to be known and to be seen and to be heard,” she said.
Kerrin’s concern was duly noted. “Yes we are concerned,” board member Roger Clapp told her. “I think we’re all in favor of a free and fair election and as long as the signs are being put up within the regulations, we’d like them to remain there as long as they are appropriately displayed.”
Select board member Chris Viens, who hasn’t run for election since 2020, agreed with her assessment. “There’s truth to what she brings to the table,” he said. “Surprisingly enough, it’s happened to me several times.”
Lisa Walton, who ran for select board in March, was in the audience and she confirmed that some of her signs disappeared before the election. “It’s very costly,” she added.
In the Zoom audience at the meeting was Linda Gravell, the town Democratic committee vice chair. She has candidate signs at her house that people have been picking up to display around town and she said she tells people to follow the rules. “They are not to touch any of the other parties’ signs,” Gravell said. “We’d not like our signs to be touched either, so I understand where the other party is coming from, and we will respect their signs.”
Board Chair Mike Bard wrapped up the discussion, admitting that he personally doesn’t like lawn signs and that the problem isn’t new. He suggested that the culprits behind moving signs are likely “a few hooligans.” He offered to write a letter to the editor to call for respect for election signs but acknowledged that it isn’t likely to solve the issue. “It’s happened for years. It may never stop,” Bard said.
Shepeluk took the long view. “In the 34 years I have been here, the sign thieves have come from both sides of the spectrum,” he said.
-- Campaign sign do’s and don’ts
In light of the recent discussion about campaign signs, here is a summary of guidelines explained by town officials.
DO place a sign or signs in your yard or at your business to advocate for the candidate(s) of your choice.
DON’T put signs in the public street right of way. Where is that? The public right of way extends approximately 25 feet from the center of the street.
DON’T place signs in the space between the sidewalk and the street on streets where there are sidewalks (such as Main Street)
DON’T place signs in the roundabout.
DO put signs in the area with the “Waterbury Welcome” sign that’s near the roundabout.
DON’T move or remove signs that other people have placed, even if you think they are incorrectly displayed.
DO call the town offices if you see a sign that you think is improperly displayed (802-244-7033).
DO check at the town offices if your sign goes missing. Found signs and any removed from the public right of way by town staff will be left on the long porch that faces the driveway at the municipal building.
DO make sure to remove all signs after the election is over.
Lastly, DO VOTE
Primary election day is Tuesday, Aug. 9, and voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brookside Primary School in Waterbury. In Duxbury, voting will be held at the town offices.
Prior to Aug. 9, voters can cast their ballot at their town clerk’s office during regular business hours. Voters also may request a ballot by mail via email or phone call to their town clerk. Ballots can be returned by mail or placed in secure ballot collection boxes outside of the town offices.
For more information, visit the Waterbury Town Clerk election information page at waterburyvt.com/departments/clerk/voting and the Duxbury Town Clerk web page at duxburyvermont.org/clerkandtreasurer
