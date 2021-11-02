DUXBURY - Junior striker Jordan Shullenberger pushed his scoring total to 28 goals this fall, breaking the single-season program record while leading No. 2 Harwood to Saturday's 4-1 quarterfinal victory over the No. 7 Green Mountain Valley School.
Shullenberger surpassed Tor Fiske's previous record of 26 goals.
"It was a huge accomplishment," Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said.
Harwood (14-1-1) was scheduled to host No. 3 Montpelier (15-1) in Tuesday's 3 p.m. Division II semifinal. The Highlanders suffered a penalty-kick shootout loss to the Solons during last year's quarterfinal before Montpelier captured its first championship in 23 years.
Shullenberger (three goals) and Jack Birmingham scored against the Gumbies, with teammate Matt Fiaschetti recording two assists. Zachary Smith and Leif Brouillette also notched assists for the Highlanders. Liam Combs (six saves) and Dylan Mauro (one save) joined forces in goal for HU. Joe Graziatiz scored for GMVS.
The match featured a reunion for Yalicki and GMVS coach Don Haddox. Yalicki is a 2009 Harwood graduate who won a state title in 2007 while competing for Haddox and later returned to serve as Haddox's assistant coach.
"Don had GMVS in some great positions," Yalicki said. "We tried to play right through them early on and then found ways to play around them later on. We had some awesome runs where seven or eight guys were all involved and playing off of each other. I was really happy with the entire team's performance. The back line had to manage some tough skips and high pressure from some great athletes."
