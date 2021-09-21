For the next three weekends, The Valley Players present the comedy “Noises Off” by Michael Frayne in Waitsfield.
Often described as “a play within a play, a farce within a farce,” the plot revolves around a touring company rehearsing for a British farce called “Nothing On,” which is set to open after only two weeks of rehearsal.
The cast includes Mikki Nucci of Waitsfield as Dotty Otley, the “grand dame” of the theater; Neil Nussbaum of Moretown plays Lloyd Dallas, the volatile director; Aric Brown of Middlesex is Garry Lejeune, the leading man; Shannon Adams of Warren plays Brooke Ashton, the ingenue; Paul Cavaliere from Montpelier is Frederick Fellowes; Rachel Smith of Shelburne is cast as Belinda Blair and Flavia Brent, a pair of character actors; Susan Loynd of Fayston is Selsdon Mawbray, an actor with considerable experience; Samuel Puddicombe from Waterbury is stage manager Tim Allgood; while Katie O’Brien of Fayston is Poppy Norton-Taylor, the assistant stage manager.
Set designer is Mikki Nucci. Irene Halibozak from Burlington is the lighting designer. Joanne Puente, perennial stage manager, will be making her directorial debut.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. on Sundays on Sept. 24-26, Oct. 1-3 and 8-10 at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main Street, Waitsfield.
The Valley Players will follow COVID-19 guidelines from the state of Vermont and request all audience members wear masks/face coverings inside the theater regardless of vaccination status. For more information and to purchase tickets go to valleyplayers.com online or call 802-583-1674.
