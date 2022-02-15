Dear Duxbury Community:
I am on the ballot for this March election in Duxbury to fill the last year of a vacated Harwood Unified Union School District school director position. I was appointed to the board in August 2021 and am now required to get my community’s vote to finish out the last year of a three-year term.
I have lived in Duxbury for 47 years. I was the school nurse/health educator at Harwood from 1982-1986 and the principal at Duxbury Primary School for six years. I was on the school board that combined Duxbury and Waterbury and built the Crossett Brook Middle School. I have a doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from UVM. I have two sons who went through the Duxbury/Harwood system. They both live in Duxbury now and I have four grandchildren in the system. I believe my background and experience make me a reasonable candidate for the board at this time and hope you will vote for me on March 1st (or before if early voting).
The next year brings many challenges to HUUSD. The role of the board is to help us work through them by supporting our new superintendent in building a strong leadership team, figuring out and presenting a bond vote that meets the needs of the system and the communities it serves and continuing the process of building a cohesive school district that meets the needs of students from all six communities.
In order to meet these challenges, the board has several great strengths already in place at HUUSD. These include but are not limited to its dedicated staff, a good combination of academic, arts, and athletic activities for students, and the support of all six communities.
It is essential that we all work together to build on these strengths and create more. We need to improve our communication with all stakeholders, develop a facilities plan that is both economical and meets the needs of students and the community, and, most importantly, continue to assure the best educational programming and system we can.
I hope you will elect me to finish out my term on the board. I look forward to working with our new leadership team and all of you as we meet the challenges of the coming year.
Cindy Senning
HUUSD Board member
from Duxbury
