A chill is in the air. There’s a crunch underfoot on the trails. Steam rises from the river and ponds in the morning.
Vermont’s fanciest season is upon us and we bet that even the most jaded amongst us pauses for a moment to take in the colors lighting up the hillsides. Do you have a favorite maple that you watch change into its fall colors? A spot along your daily walk with a glorious view?
How about capturing the season with photos and sharing them with us?
Photographer Gordon Miller has been shooting autumn scenes with spectacular foliage for years. He has some do’s and don’ts to share, and they are not necessarily about fiddling with camera settings. Capturing memorable shots also involves being in the moment and taking in the scene, Miller says.
Some of his suggestions:
Do pull over far enough on the side of the road – but not too far (ditches).
Don’t head out on Route 100 north on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon - 100 south should be OK.
Do try and be nice to (visiting) leaf-peepers – they are taking in the natural beauty and they support local business.
Do enjoy overcast days. The light is beautiful for fall color.
Do get out early to take advantage of morning light..
Don’t think about the 1,001 projects you need to finish before the snow flies.
Don’t tell visitors last year was way better, even if it was.
And finally, “Stop to see and smell the beautiful sights and scents of fall. We’re pretty lucky to live in this wonderland that others travel hours or even days to enjoy!”
Send us your best shots to post on Waterbury Roundabout and run in an upcoming edition of the Waterbury Reader. Send the largest resolution size you have in JPG or PNG format. If you use a smartphone, choose the actual or original size option. Email to waterburyroundabout@gmail.com (with Fall Foliage in the subject line). Include your name, the town where you live, and a simple caption that tells about the shot (such as when and where you took it; what or who might be pictured, etc.).
And of course, enjoy what always seems to be Vermont’s shortest season.
Lisa Scagliotti, editor
Waterbury Roundabout
