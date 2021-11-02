Sticking with a message adopted early this year, the Waterbury Select Board on Monday decided on wording to put on an “inclusion banner” that will be made and hung near the municipal offices until Town Meeting Day.
“Waterbury condemns racism and welcomes all” is the opening to the Declaration of Inclusion the board adopted in June 2020 as a statement to disavow racism and discrimination. The statement is on the homepage of the town website, waterburyvt.com, and was embraced by town leaders at the suggestion of the Waterbury Area Anti-Racism Coalition that formed last year.
The wording will be used to create a banner to fly on the banner frame adjacent to the municipal center through Town Meeting Day. The move was an alternative the board decided to take after it decided not to rehang a banner with the message “Waterbury Stands With Black Lives Matter” at the request of the anti-racism group last month.
The decision on the banner language came after multiple members of the public weighed in, some saying the message was too harsh in using the word “condemn,” while others supported the term saying it was appropriately strong.
Ultimately, the board followed its declaration message with a 4-0 vote. Board member Katie Martin was absent and Vice Chair Chris Viens said he would have preferred having the welcome wording first, yet he supported the message.
Board pans new House district proposalThe select board also discussed and rejected a proposal from a state committee working to redraw legislative districts based on new population data from the 2020 U.S. Census.
The Legislative Apportionment Board is working on revisions to propose for House and Senate legislative districts before the new session begins. The board has circulated a proposal to Boards of Civil Authority around the state seeking feedback by Nov. 15. It has redrawn the House district map to contain 150 single-member district.
That would be a significant change for Waterbury which currently lies entirely in the Washington-Chittenden district along with Huntington, Bolton and Buel’s Gore and has two seats in the House held by Waterbury Democrats Tom Stevens and Theresa Wood. Waterbury lies in Washington County; the other communities are in Chittenden County.
The apportionment board suggests a new district, Washington 1, covering most of Waterbury with one representative.
A second proposed district – Chittenden-Washington 1 — would include Bolton, Huntington, Buel’s Gore and a portion of Waterbury with about 750 residents. It would include an area west of the Little River adjacent to Bolton and a section along U.S. Route 2 and Main Street south of Interstate 89 and bordering the west sides of Stowe Street and Winooski Street.
The proposed lines would put Rep. Stevens, who lives on the east side of Winooski Street, and Rep. Wood, who lives on Perry Hill, in the same district. Should both want to seek re-election in 2022, the new map would mean they would face each other in a primary.
Select Board members along with Town Clerk Carla Lawrence and Municipal Manager Bill Shepeluk discussed the significant potential change. Shepeluk said it isn’t in the town’s best interest to be divided as such. Not only would Waterbury have diminished representation, but a handful of its residents would be included in a new district with few common interests, and the zig-zag lines don’t appear logical, he said.
“This is politics,” Shepeluk said. “The legislature gets to redraw districts.”
The select board voted unanimously, 4-0, to reject the proposal. That feedback will be considered by the Board of Civil Authority when it meets on Thursday at 5:30 a.m. both in person at the town offices and over Zoom. The board will draft its reply to the legislative committee.
Maps and details on the redistricting effort are available online at the Secretary of State’s Office website: sos.vermont.gov/apportionment-board.
