The Waterbury Select Board decided on Monday to change the process for how small-scale commercial development projects are permitted.
With a 3-1 vote, the board decided to repeal the ordinance that calls for Act 250 review of projects on one or more acres and to change the threshold to 10 acres for the state land-use review to apply.
Board Vice Chair Chris Viens cast the single no vote. Members Mike Bard, Dani Kehlmann and Katie Martin voted in favor; board Chair Mark Frier was absent.
The repeal takes two months to go into effect and will be posted as a public notice allowing a 45 day period during which a petition could be filed to request the matter be put to a townwide vote. If no petition is filed, the new provision would go into effect in 60 days, explained Planning and Zoning Director Steve Lotspeich.
The board took this action after hearing a request from the Children’s Literacy Foundation, known as CLiF. The nonprofit organization has been run out of the Loomis Hill home of its founder and director Duncan McDougall for 24 years and now is looking to build a 3,300-square-foot one-story office on Route 100 in Waterbury Center.
CLiF has applied to the Development Review Board for site plan and conditional use review for its project proposed for 1.4 acres at 3579 Waterbury-Stowe Road. The property is owned by Grace Investment Properties.
Under the town’s current regulations, the project would be subject to review under the state land-use law, Act 250, because it will affect over an acre of land. McDougall asked for town officials to consider changing that ordinance to instead allow local review to be sufficient for commercial projects up to 10 acres.
Lotspeich explained that in Vermont, communities can decide which threshold to use and that the 10-acre threshold is common where local zoning ordinances are in place. If local officials are comfortable having local zoning regulations be the main standards to apply to smaller-scale commercial projects, they can establish an ordinance triggering state review under Act 250 for larger projects, starting at 10 acres.
McDougall noted that the state review adds extra time and cost into the process for applicants which could be significant for small businesses. “It’s going to be financially challenging for us to go through Act 250,” he said in raising the issue during an August select board meeting.
Prior to the board voting in favor of the change, the board discussion focused on whether current zoning measures the Development Review Board relies on are adequate to assess impacts of development proposals without the additional Act 250 review. Several speakers including resident Kathryn Grace and Conservation Commission member Billy Vigdor urged the board to hold off on the change saying local regulations were insufficient.
The Planning Commission, which is in the midst of revising town zoning regulations, did not make a recommendation to the select board regarding the ordinance change.
State troopers pay a visitThe Act 250 discussion followed a visit with the board from Lt. David White of the Vermont State Police and troopers from the Middlesex barracks who are assigned to cover Waterbury.
The town is now in its second three-year with the state to contract for police services after it disbanded the village police department. The contract provides two full-time troopers to Waterbury with coverage provided by officers with the Middlesex barracks for the remaining hours of the week.
White said state police have handled just over 1,000 calls for service in Waterbury in the past year resulting in 119 arrests. Of those, he said approximately half were traffic stops, half of those resulting in citations and the rest warnings.
Trooper Ryan Riegler is the dayshift trooper currently assigned to the town, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Trooper Tyler Rancourt works nights, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Both said they aim to be visible when on duty by traveling roads throughout the town and spending time parked on Main Street and other points near entrances to Waterbury to observe traffic.
Vehicle purchasesDelays in delivery for a new loader prompted the board to decide to switch two capital equipment purchases planned for 2021 and 2022. Shepeluk said a new loader the town expected to purchase this year for $116,000 has been delayed multiple times and will not be available until January at the earliest, putting that purchase in next year’s budget.
Meanwhile the town planned to purchase an excavator next year and one is available for purchase now for just under $88,000. The swap will mean a lower expense this year and the loader purchase can be built into next year’s budget, Shepeluk said.
The board agreed to make the switch.
Recreation Director Nick Nadeau presented the board with another vehicle purchase decision Monday — a second van for recreation programs. The town this year purchased a used 15-passenger van used for youth recreation and Nadeau said $10,000 in grant funding available through the end of the year would help with a second van purchase.
Revenue from recreation programs this year has exceeded the projected budget by $115,000, Nadeau said, so spending $30,000 of that for the van in addition to the grant would not impact the budget. The board agreed to the request and voted unanimously in favor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.