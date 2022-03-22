Waterbury Town Manager Bill Shepeluk (left), longtime village trustee P. Howard “Skip” Flanders (center) now a commissioner of the Edward Farrar Utility District, are recipients of the Keith A. Wallace Memorial Community Service Award presented by select board member Chris Viens (right). The pair were honored this year for their longtime service to the town, both recalling on Monday how in March 1988 Shepeluk started in his position and Flanders was first elected as a water commissioner.