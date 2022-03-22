The Waterbury Select Board on Monday chose new officers, decided to hang the inclusion banner indefinitely, and took the first steps toward finding a new town manager for the first time in more than 30 years.
Meeting for the first time since the Town Meeting Day, the board had a packed agenda that read like a blueprint for the work it will take on for much of the rest of the year.
The meeting began with Town Clerk Carla Lawrence presiding as the board reorganized, unanimously choosing to name Michael Bard as chair and Dani Kehnmann as vice chair.
New members Alyssa Johnson and Roger Clapp, both of whom were elected on March 1, joined for their first meeting.
The meeting included a joint session with the commissioners of the Edward Farrar Utility District to discuss a number of issues both boards will work on together in the coming months including the search process to find a successor to municipal manager Bill Shepeluk who plans to retire at the end of 2022.
Shepeluk noted that it was March 1988 when he took the position of municipal manager in Waterbury. The boards both agreed to work with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns to conduct a search for candidates with the goal of choosing the next manager in time to have a transition before Shepeluk would end his tenure. Details of how that process will be structured will be decided in future meetings with a consultant from the municipal government support organization.
Keith Wallace AwardThe combined group used the occasion to take care of one item of business usually done at town meeting. But because there was no in-person town meeting in 2021 or this year, the annual Keith Wallace Community Service Award was not given out.
Two awards were given to catch up — Shepeluk was presented with a plaque at the select board’s Feb. 28 meeting. And on Monday, the group named Skip Flanders the other recipient. Flanders, who usually hands out the award at town meeting was visibly surprised.
“I didn’t have an inkling where you were headed,” he said to select board member Chris Viens who presented the award.
Viens praised Flanders’ institutional knowledge as a longtime village trustee and now utility district commissioner, as well as one of the community’s most knowledgeable local historians. In thanking Flanders for his service, Viens acknowledged Flanders’ love for his hometown.
“The pleasure and pride that I can see on your face as you stroll around town is apparent,” Viens said. “Because I know you feel good about the community you live in … it fits good in your heart.”
Initial steps toward mergerThe board discussed initial steps toward eventually combining the utility district into town government instead of it being its own municipality as it was structured when the village municipality was dissolved several years ago. Members of both boards agreed to begin with transferring several properties owned by the utility district to the town along with two loan funds still under the utility district’s control worth over $1.8 million.
Those steps would be on the ballot for the utility district’s annual meeting in May. A reciprocal step would follow if district voters approve of the transfers. The municipal budget calls for appropriating $600,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to the utility district to upgrade the water system for the Kneeland Flats Mobile Home Park and possibly upgrade a water line along Route 100 if costs allow. Those two transactions would go hand-in-hand, Shepeluk explained. If utility district voters don’t approve the land and loan fund transitions, the district would not receive the federal funds.
The properties to transfer to the town are the small spot where the Welcome to Waterbury sign is near the roundabout, the Elm Street municipal parking lot Rusty Parker Memorial Park and the 40 acres where the Ice Center is located.
The utility district still owns 51 South Main Street where the former town offices were located until Tropical Storm Irene damaged the building in 2011. That property is not included in the transfer. Utility commissioners said the district is continuing to explore possibilities for that property.
Banner returnsThe board briefly addressed the matter of the town’s inclusion banner created last fall and hung near the municipal offices from December until Town Meeting Day as the board directed.
The board agreed unanimously to return the banner to the posts. It bears the message “Waterbury, Vermont, condemns racism and welcomes all.”
The board heard from several members of the public in support of the banner. Maroni Minter, co-founder of the Waterbury Area Anti-Racism Coalition, told the board that he had heard from new residents in town who took note of the banner and its message. “What we’re doing here is making a difference,” he said. “We’re attracting new people. And our town is moving in a direction people want to move in.”
The board’s final discussion centered around the topic of expanding broadband internet service. Linda Gravell addressed the board with an update based on her representation of the town to the CVFiber communications district. One step underway looks to towns to potentially commit some of the federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act towards expansion of internet service in communities. Waterbury is set to receive just over $1.5 million in ARPA funds with about half already committed to be spent.
Gravell said the communications district has the potential to take advantage of matching funds to match up to $75,000 from Waterbury’s federal allocation for a total of $150,000 to be put toward an estimated $3 million project to expand internet capacity to reach those not served and underserved in town.
The board had many questions and expressed some skepticism of building a new network to serve an estimated 200 addresses. It agreed to take up the matter to discuss at greater length at an upcoming meeting.
Recent businessJust prior to the March 1 election, the Waterbury Select Board held a joint meeting with the Planning Commission where the two boards took action on two key items.
The Planning Commission recommended and the Select Board unanimously approved a hiring choice for the position of Assistant Planning and Zoning Administrator. The town has sought to fill the position since last fall with several candidates chosen who later changed their minds about taking the job.
The new staff member is Neal Leitner who comes to Waterbury having been the town planner for the town of Woodstock. Leitner is expected to start the first week of April.
The two boards also signed off on a grant application to the state of Vermont for $200,000 that would be matched with $40,000 in town funds. The grant would pay for replacing sidewalks on Randall Street and the section of Park Row between Randall and Main streets. It also would replace lights at Rusty Parker Memorial Park with fixtures that match new lighting along Main Street. The funding is from the state’s Downtown Transportation Fund and if approved, the work would be scheduled to happen this year.
