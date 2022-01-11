From a nearly empty auditorium inside the Pavilion Office Building, Gov. Phil Scott delivered his State of the State address remotely to the General Assembly.
The Jan. 5 speech was carried via livestream online, on television and radio as the third-term Republican governor laid out his priorities for the 2022 legislative session that commenced the previous day and he ticked through progress in state government during the last year.
The governor next week will deliver a second speech to the legislature and the public in his budget address that will outline specific programs and initiatives with price tags attached.
Scott spoke for just under 40 minutes in the wide-ranging address where he remarked on the remote setting for the second year in a row due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Several broadcast journalists were on hand along with tech staff and aides but the seats held no other audience members.
An annual address by the governor to the General Assembly typically opens the nearly five-month legislative session each year with the governor speaking to a joint gathering of state representatives, senators, and justices of the state Supreme Court in the House chamber. Scott took office in 2017 after serving as lieutenant governor and a state senator. He noted that this was the 21st year he was present for the ritual.
“I’ve always felt that on this day with all of us together, anything is possible,” he said.
He acknowledged the decision by the House and Senate to begin the session remotely as a difficult one, but “it was the right one, at least for now,” given the current surge in the spread of the COVID-19 virus across the state.
The format has its shortcomings, Scott said, lacking the “energy and emotion, camaraderie, cooperation and occasional conflict that are essential for good policymaking.”
He recalled fondly more normal times when lawmakers convened face-to-face under the golden dome to begin their work, speaking on the House and Senate floor and representing their constituents. “It’s left many feeling a bit nostalgic for the chance to see friends, even those we don't always agree with for the ideas that come up in cafeteria conversations and go on to become bills and then laws,” Scott said.
The governor didn’t dwell on the pandemic or mention details such as the latest surge that’s fueled a record-setting number of cases in the prior week exceeding 5,000, or the 482 families who have lost a family member to the virus. “We know the next several weeks are going to be incredibly challenging across the country, and we’ll be focused on this issue. But for today, let’s focus on the future,” he said.
Among the themes of Scott’s address was the need to build Vermont’s workforce to attract more young people and families including refugees to the state, to improve availability and affordability of housing, and to strengthen educational and job training opportunities.
He described his vision of the state as “One where Vermonters can find a good job, a good school, and an affordable home in each of our 14 counties and 251 cities, towns and villages. Where kids in the smallest communities have as many opportunities as kids in the largest.”
Scott said he would like to see more investment in child care, after-school and summer programs for youth, and efforts to help students make up losses in their education brought by the pandemic’s disruptions to learning. He drew attention to the need for more mental health supports, resources to address drug addiction and improve infrastructure, and a call to update the state’s more than 50-year-old landmark land-use law, Act 250. State leaders will have opportunities this session to invest in new programs given recent unfusions of millions of dollars in federal aid to states to spur economic recovery from the pandemic.
The governor mentioned efforts to cultivate more business opportunities with Canada through a new office in Montreal. He also gave a shout-out to Waterbury-based energy storage company Northern Reliability as an example of a growing renewable energy operation worthy of support. He mentioned it along with Beta Technologies, which is developing electric-powered aircraft in South Burlington, as examples of firms “to grow our tech and climate sectors right here in Vermont.”
The governor also renewed a call to end the income tax on military pensions and he previewed a key item he will detail in his budget address in two weeks: “I will put forward a balanced and progressive tax relief package with a focus on those who need it, like retirees, middle income families and young workers.”
Reactions, responses from Democrats
Following the governor's address, Democratic House and Senate leaders offered prepared remarks also by video and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray issued a brief statement.
“This is the third legislative session in which the pandemic is swirling around us and I know I speak for so many Vermonters when I say I thought we'd all be at the end of the emergency by now," said Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint of Brattleboro. "But yesterday was another record-breaking day of infections and we are not at all through the crisis…We must prioritize Vermonters’ health and well-being and support all the working families who are having such a tough time right now.”
House Speaker Jill Krowinski of Burlington continued with a similar theme. "The pandemic has taken a toll on all of us and I know Vermonters are exhausted and looking for support in their day-to-day lives. We have lost 482 Vermonters to COVID-19. Countless others are facing the long-term impacts from contracting the virus and disruptions continue for everyone everywhere," she said. "We are all working hard together. This is our time and our moment to make Vermont an even better place for our working families, small businesses and communities."
The lieutenant governor referred to time she's spent over the past year since taking office in 2021 meeting Vermonters around the state to hear about issues they consider important. She recently put together a summary from those sessions for legislative leaders.
"I’m glad to see some of the priorities outlined in my report included in today’s State of the State: workforce development, affordable housing, accessible and affordable child care, adequate mental health and support services, and universal access to broadband," she said. "At no time in our history has Vermont been so well positioned to make historically significant investments in our infrastructure and working families. ...We can also make investments in infrastructure that will have a lasting effect on future generations.
Waterbury's two state Reps. Tom Stevens and Theresa Wood, also Democrats, commented on the address as well.
Stevens said he supports many of the policies the governor highlighted as good investments in services and resources using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds coming to the state. But, Stevens said, as leaders get to work, they need to acknowledge the ongoing pandemic and its impacts.
"It’s important to recognize the stress we are all under, and I think we need to say it out loud. No matter how much money is out there, and how much promise it holds in helping us invest in our future, we are still faced with the grief of fear, illness and death that affects us all," he said. "No amount of soldiering on takes away from the continued pressure the pandemic has on us systematically and personally. It would have been reassuring for a lot of Vermonters to hear that acknowledgment from the governor.”
Wood agreed with the governor's focus on the opportunity at hand to make investments with federal funds that could be "transformative" for Vermont. "However, Vermonters are continuing to struggle with the realities of the pandemic that impact their daily lives. Loved ones are being hospitalized, health care workers are stretched to their limits and beyond, families are dealing with school closures, child care providers don’t have access to testing, etc.," she said. "We are still deep in the throes of this pandemic, and while it’s helpful to be focused on Vermont’s future, we also need to deal with the realities we are all experiencing right now.”
A transcript of Scott’s address is posted on WaterburyRoundabout.org and a video recording can be found on OrcaMedia.net
