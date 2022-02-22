The Harwood Unified Union School District's proposed budget on the Town Meeting Day ballot calls for level services and no significant changes to programs for the coming year.
Voters in the district's six communities are asked two questions: to approve spending $42,655,858 for fiscal year 2023 and whether to put $1,524,424 -- all of the 2021 surplus -- into the maintenance reserve fund.
The budget reflects an increase of 5.6% over the $40.39 million voters approved in 2021. That works out to $20,238 per pupil, an increase of 7% from this year. The difference is due to expenses growing and the two-year pupil count dropping slightly, school officials explained.
The district in recent years has directed surplus funds to the maintenance reserve fund. In 2021, voters approved adding $1 million to the maintenance account. Discussions after Town Meeting Day may focus on maintenance priorities given that voters rejected a nearly $60 million construction bond in November that was aimed at upgrades for Harwood Union High School and expanding Crossett Brook Middle School to accommodate merging all 7th and 8th grade classes there. The middle school merger is on hold given that the school board linked it to adding onto Crossett Brook.
The school board and administrators will conduct the district's annual meeting and budget presentation via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28. The meeting will cover typical
housekeeping items such as authorizing hiring an accountant for the district, borrowing in anticipation of taxes, and setting compensation for school board members. Details on how to join the meeting or watch the recording afterward are online at HUUSD.com.
For the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials have decided not to comingle the Town Meeting Day ballots for one combined vote. To avoid a gathering with election officials from all of the towns after the polls close, school ballots instead will be run through tabulator machines in each community and tallied together afterward.
Town Meeting Day also will decide multiple seats on the HUUSD School Board. Seven of the board's 14 seats are on the ballot in five of the communities. Neither of Moretown's seats are up for election this year. Warren, Fayston and Waitsfield each have one seat on the ballot; Waterbury and Duxbury each have two. So far, two of the positions - the Fayston seat and the three-year seat in Duxbury - do not have a declared candidate. If no one is elected to those positions on March 1, the board would recruit, interview and appoint members to those seats to serve until Town Meeting Day 2023.
Three of the seats on the ballots have candidates who filed to run by the January deadline to have their names on the ballot: Victoria Taravella in Waterbury, incumbent Cindy Senning in Duxbury, and Roberta "Bobbi" Rood in Waitsfield. Since the deadline, several write-in candidates have stepped forward: Jacqueline Kelleher for a two-year term in Waterbury, and two candidates for the Warren seat, Ellen Kucera and Ashley Woods.
A special note for voters in Moretown: school ballots were not mailed with town ballots. If they haven't requested school ballots in the mail, voters will need to visit the town clerk's office before March 1 to complete the school ballot and one for the Central Vermont Career Center governance vote. The two school-related ballots will also be available at the polls on Town Meeting Day at Moretown Elementary School.
