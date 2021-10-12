On Nov. 2, the Harwood Unified Union School District will hold a special election for voters in its six communities to consider a $59.5 million construction bond to fund renovations at Harwood Union High School and an expansion at Crossett Brook Middle School.
Materials have been assembled and posted online on the district’s website, HUUSD.org, with background information and details about the proposal. Multiple question-and-answer sessions are also under way for the public to learn more and ask their own questions before voting.
Last week, a 10-minute video produced by the construction management contractor ReArch was completed and shared on the district’s website. It features students, present and past school board members, staff and parents discussing the project details.
School Board Chair Torrey Smith said the video turned out longer than expected and cost $20,000 to make, but that cost was trimmed back from an initial $34,000 estimate. The video is part of the board’s community outreach plan to explain the bond details.
The school board also has begun its public meetings to present information and answer questions. That schedule is:
Oct. 7 and 14: Online Q&A sessions were hosted by the school district on Zoom and YouTube and were recorded. Those are available on YouTube.com under the HU Webapp channel.
Oct. 18: Mad River TV and the Valley Reporter will host a Q&A with board Chair Torrey Smith and Vice Chair Tim Jones starting at 6:30 p.m. This will be broadcast and recorded on MRVTV.org. Log-on details are in the bond information section on the district website.
Oct. 27: The board’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. will begin with a public information session about the bond proposal. This will be a hybrid meeting held in person at the Harwood library and available to join in via Zoom or watch on YouTube. Those attending may be required to wear a mask if that requirement is still in place at that time.
Details with links to join these sessions also will be posted on the district’s website.
In addition, Smith and Jones appeared on WDEV’s Vermont Viewpoint radio show on Sept. 28 for a full hour with host Ric Cengeri. The recording of that segment can be found on the WDEV website wdevradio.com.
Ballots are now available for early voting from town clerks’ offices in each of the district’s six communities. Voters may call or email their town clerk for a ballot to be mailed to them, or they may vote in person at their town offices during regular hours before Nov. 2. Anyone not registered to vote may do so up until the day of the election.
