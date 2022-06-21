Organized by the Waterbury Rotary Club, Waterbury’s Not Quite Independence Day celebration is this Saturday June 25.
The full schedule is online at waterburyvtrotary.org/page/nqid. Events and parking at the state complex are free with donations accepted. Here are the highlights:
2:30-3:30 p.m. Registration at the Ice Center for the Green Mountain Mile foot race
3 p.m. Vendors open at Rusty Parker Memorial Park
3:30 p.m. Main Street closed to traffic (detour will be open)
3:45 p.m. Green Mountain Mile race start
4 p.m. NQID parade begins from the State Office Complex
6 p.m. Concert in Rusty Parker Park
Dusk (approximately 9 p.m.) fireworks at the State Office Complex
