BURLINGTON – Ice Cream Bob’s is finishing its 19th season and possibly its last as the infamous creemee stand on the Burlington waterfront where many regulars and visitors alike stop for the iconic maple creemee.
Its namesake is Bob Saffi and much like in Tracey Pearson’s children’s book “Where Does Joe Go?” about Joe’s Snack Bar in Jericho, one might wonder where does Bob go when creemee season ends? Saffi might not go home to the North Pole as Joe is alluded to doing – he instead goes back to his home which, in fact, right here in Waterbury.
Saffi rents what was previously a ticket booth owned by the Vermont Railroad that he made into an ice cream stand. He said he started off selling Ben and Jerry’s ice cream and then switched to creemees after Ben and Jerry’s sold to Unilever.
Saffi originally obtained the green-roofed stand by making a deal with the railroad. “Nineteen years ago, the railroad had a scenic train. I went down to the railroad and gave them my resume and said ‘I will run the scenic train for you if you give me that little booth to sell ice cream out of.’ The railroad agreed and that was the start,” Saffi said.
Since then, he has been running the stand with the help of staff that has always consisted of students from the University of Vermont, Champlain College, and Saint Michael’s College.
Using ingredients from St. Albans Creamery that he picks up himself, Bob’s menu is best known for its maple creemees with maple sprinkles. The stand also serves other frozen treats, drinks and hot dogs.
Brief relocationLast year when construction was beginning on the train tracks to prepare for Amtrak to return to Burlington in the near future, Ice Cream Bob’s was at risk of being displaced.
When word got out that the stand might need to close, people from all parts of the community rallied behind him to keep it up and running. Saffi ticks off a list: Mike Shea, the owner of Spirit of Ethan Allen III; Kelly Devine, executive director of the Burlington Business Association; Brian Pine, a Burlingon city councilor; Dave Wilson, owner of the Vermont Railroad; and Jordan Redell, the Burlington mayor’s chief of staff. All played an instrumental part in keeping Ice Cream Bob’s in business.
“There were so many people that really advocated for me between the mayor, politicians, the public, and the business community, that they decided to move me over here,” Saffi said, pointing to the grassy area of Waterfront Park a stone’s throw or so away from the original trackside location. “ I didn’t really do anything, they did it all.”
Mary O’Neil, one of Saffi’s closest friends and principal planner in the city’s Development Review and Permitting office, also played a role in making sure Saffi’s summer operation was safe on the waterfront. She said she connected Saffi with officials including a City Council representative and the director of Parks and Recreation. “Bob had certainly done his legwork searching for a new location. Near his present site made the most sense, but it required special approvals to be relocated to a city-owned parcel,” O’Neil said.
Eventually the red tape was cleared and the former ticket booth turned creemee stand was settled in its new spot complete with power that Burlington Electric staff ensured was in place and safe.
The move was an exception given the circumstances, Saffi noted. The city doesn’t typically allow vendors on the green since it is intended for people to use for recreation but the temporary relocation was an exception. Next year, the stand will go back to its original spot, Saffi said.
“The railroad was really good to me and so was the city. They waived some of the taxes for me, so it kinda worked out,” Saffi said, noting that given the ongoing pandemic this summer, business was slow and staffing was a challenge. “We just didn’t have any tourists, but we survived.”
What’s next?With Saffi at age 79 still debating whether or not this is his last season, the future of the creemee stand is unknown. Saffi wonders if the railroad will keep it going while O’Neil is unsure it would be the same without Bob.
“Bob’s Ice Cream stand is a quirky, individualized business that is as much about Bob as it is about creemees. His business provides those key factors in successful downtowns: A sense of place, a sense of identity, a sense of ownership, a sense of community,” O’Neil said. “I don’t imagine that another franchised, trademark commercial operation could offer the same kind of local product and local color.”
Saffi may want to relax from the chaos that can be Ice Cream Bob’s. Living in Waterbury adds a time-consuming commute along with his 12-hour shifts seven days a week.
Even so, one can see the joy this small creemee stand by the bustling waterfront brings him. “I really enjoy making the young children happy. That is probably the biggest satisfaction,” the grandfather of four said.
The stand is mainly his undertaking, however some of his family members have helped out over the years including his granddaughter and grandson who worked for him for a few years.
Saffi said that over the 19 years he’s been in business he’s met some interesting people and acquired many stories. Even so, Saffi claims he doesn’t treat anyone differently. “We’ve had a lot of celebrities come here, but I don’t treat anyone different. I treat everybody the same no matter who they are. I think that’s why people like coming here,” he said.
Saffi visits with a reporter, chatting in between customers as he serves regulars to newbies to kids on a field trip. He finds joy in serving people and enjoys that some refer to him as the “mayor” of the waterfront.
“Being down here I’ve made a lot of friends and I have a big following of customers and they come from all over. We have established ourselves and we have put out a really good product and people like us and they come to see us,” Saffi said.
As fall turns colder and Saffi buttons up his stand for the winter, his trips to Burlington will become less frequent. Those wondering where he goes could likely spot him around Waterbury.
Megan Schneider is a St. Michael’s College senior working with the University of Vermont’s Community News Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.