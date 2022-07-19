Rock-Paper-Scissors is a literal description of the subject, material, and processes of the work by two emerging Vermont artists: Neha Shukla and Nora McDonough.
Both gather visual cues from their natural surroundings and transcribe them onto paper using layers either within the composition or quite literally with collage.
Their joint exhibit is now on view and runs until Aug. 6. This Friday, July 22, the gallery hosts Shukla and McDonough, 6-8 p.m., for a free reception.
Shukla uses tissue paper and mark making to create mixed-media collages that are inspired by the expansiveness of nature and also by the intricacy of its tiniest details. The multiple layers of tissue paper within Shukla’s work demonstrate not only careful execution but the patient observance of her surroundings. Semi-transparent shapes are softly colored and playfully arranged creating a symbiotic composition.
Shukla finds visual treasures everywhere – in the patterns of wasp nests, sapsucker holes, spore prints, barnacles – the beauty in what is left behind. Shukla’s home and family are nestled in a valley alongside a river and surrounded by the fields, forests and mountains of Worcester, Vermont.
Nora McDonough’s stable and strong rock cairn compositions look like a mindful practice at creating and maintaining balance – possibly a daily meditation, carefully rendered in watercolor. Memories of landscapes are translated into pure form and color then stacked upon each other creating what looks like equally important ingredients for a perfect mountain view.
McDonough has taught art in public schools since 2006 in Waterbury and the Mad River Valley. She embraces the joy-filled challenge of helping young artists discover their creative strengths and build a lifelong love and appreciation for art in its many forms.
The public is invited to meet these emerging artists, learn about their process and be inspired this Friday.
Whitney Aldrich is owner of Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop.
