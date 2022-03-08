Revitalizing Waterbury recently announced that it will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday, March 30, and that Waterbury Arts Fest returns to summertime this year, July 8-9.
The annual meeting will be held at Country Club of Vermont, 5:30-7:30 p.m. on March 30, with attendance limited. It also will be available on Zoom with details online at revitalizingwaterbury.org. The meeting will include presentations on the organization’s work over the past year, a look ahead to 2022 efforts, and a presentation of its annual community service award.
The nonprofit community and economic development organization’s largest annual event is Waterbury Arts Fest which pre-pandemic was held in July. The event was canceled in 2020 and held in September last year due to COVID-19. This year’s dates are Friday-Saturday, July 8-9.
Other updates to Arts Fest: a new logo was designed by muralist and graphic artist Lauren Cat West who recently moved to Waterbury from Philadelphia; a new coordinator, Maggie Twitchell, is organizing the event; and a new location this year, too. Instead of Stowe Street and Bidwell Lane, the festival moves to nearby Pilgrim Park.
A new website for the event will be launched this month. Artists, food vendors and musicians interested in participating in the festival can email info@waterburyartsfest.com for more information and an application.
