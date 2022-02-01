Revitalizing Waterbury is seeking input from the public as it develops a plan to guide its work into 2026.
The Board of Directors is asking local residents and business owners to take a short four-question survey asking what people think the organization has done well in the past several years, what it could have done better, and suggestions on where it should focus next.
The organization’s most recent goals included assisting with the Main Street and Route 100 reconstruction projects, promoting Waterbury as a tourist destination and a place to do business, supporting local businesses, mobilizing volunteers for local projects, and working with other non-profits and community organizations.
Paper copies of the survey can be picked up and returned at the Waterbury Public Library, Waterbury Area Senior Center, the Waterbury Food Shelf, Sunflower Natural Foods and the RW offices upstairs at 46 S. Main St. They will also be distributed through Meals on Wheels and in the Waterbury Reader. The online version can be found at revitalizingwaterbury.org/survey.
To encourage participation, RW will draw one submission to receive a gift valued at $100, including gift cards and Waterbury Bucks. The survey closes Feb. 11, and paper copies also may be returned by mail.
Executive Director Karen Nevin said the board hopes to hear from many in the community. “Our goal is to expand our reach beyond our normal channels to gather feedback from folks who don’t usually interact with us,” she said.
Revitalizing Waterbury’s mission is to preserve, promote and enhance the economic, social and historic vitality of Waterbury, Vermont for businesses, residents and visitors. It aims to create and maintain a community that is inviting, safe, economically sound, lively and livable.
