Radio Vermont Group was awarded the Outstanding Radio Station Digital Commercial, Promo or Public Service Announcement by the Vermont Association of Broadcasters at its annual convention held recently.
The award marks the fourth consecutive year the trade group has recognized the parent corporation to WDEV radio based in Waterbury.
“The Radio Vermont Group has a long history of producing award-winning radio commercials and promos. Now that we have branched out into digital, we continue to produce award-winning products,” said General Manager Steve Cormier.
The award presented at the June 7 event recognized a video promoting the company’s digital marketing division.
The group’s previous awards included WDEV in 2021 for Outstanding Radio Branding Promo; first place to WDEV in 2020 the commercial “What Day is It” in the COVID-19 Specific Commercial, Promo or PSA by a Radio Station; and a first place in 2019 for a WDEV commercial for Delair’s Carpet and Flooring.
