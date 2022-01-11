To the community:
As an employee in the school district, a parent with children in our schools, and a member of the Brookside Parent Teacher Organization, I have been thinking of how to invite people to help our district through these very challenging times.
As a school community, we all are worried if we might be a close contact, or worse. And we do this with a smile on our face and care and compassion for our students. The holiday break was a very needed time away from school for students and staff -- not only a time for rest, but it was a break from constant hand-washing, mask-wearing and social distancing.
However, this was not the case for school nurses, principals, and some staff in the central office dealing with almost daily reports of COVID-19 cases which can lead to hours of extra work. And no, they don't get overtime pay.
So I feel compelled to make this plea to the community to please do what you can to help our schools right now -- they really need it more than ever.
The administration and school nurses are working so hard to keep our schools open, while teachers and staff are working so hard to provide the best learning environment for our kids! It really takes a village.
Here are some ways you can help:
Chip in to your school’s PTO. Fundraising is really hard to do right now. PTO funds go to things like field trips, special expensive supplies for activities, teacher/staff appreciations and books. The Brookside PTO website has an online donation spot; the Crossett Brook Middle School PTO website has a donation spot at the bottom as well. Paper checks written to the PTOs can be dropped off or mailed to the schools. Check with the offices in the other HUUSD schools for the best way to direct a donation there if you prefer to support another school.
Write a note of appreciation to someone at school.
Send cookies or pastries from a local bakery or coffee from a local coffee shop.
Whatever you can do means so much.
Tammy Rost
Brookside Primary School PTO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.