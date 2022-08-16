A host of competitive races on the ballot attracted local voters to the polls in Vermont’s statewide primary for turnout higher than the statewide average. But in some cases, candidates who prevailed on ballots in Waterbury and Duxbury weren’t the overall winners in their statewide or Washington County contests.
For the Aug. 9 election, both Waterbury and Duxbury town clerks reported turnout of 30% compared with 26.5% statewide, according to the Vermont Secretary of State’s office. That was down from 2020 which had a record high participation due to widespread voting by mail during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. (37% in Waterbury that year; 33% in Duxbury; 35% statewide)
In Waterbury this year, 1,360 of the town’s 4,465 registered voters cast primary ballots; in Duxbury, 354 of the town’s 1,190 voters participated.
Because Vermont has an open primary, voters receive three major-party ballots and are able to mark just one. The vast majority of voters statewide participated in the Democratic Party election and that was also true locally. In Waterbury, just 12% chose the Republican ballot and only six individuals voted the Progressive ballot. In Duxbury, 21% voted Republican and only 2 voters used the Progressive ballot, according to unofficial results.
The Vermont Secretary of State’s office had not yet certified the results of the election as of press time this week.
Results locally mostly tracked with the final tallies, but local voters didn’t prefer the ultimate winners in all of the races.
Democratic voters in both towns supported state Sen. Becca Balint over Lt. Gov. Molly Gray in the race for U.S. House nominee and overwhelmingly approved of U.S. Rep. Peter Welch’s bid to be the nominee for U.S. Senate.
On the Republican side, Christina Nolan was the voters’ favorite in the U.S. Senate race in both towns. Gerald Malloy of Weathersfield though won the nomination statewide. In the U.S. House race, Waterbury Republicans went with Ericka Redic and Duxbury narrowly chose Liam Madden, who was the overall winner statewide.
The Democratic primary contest for the lieutenant governor nominee saw Waterbury voters prefer Kitty Toll of Danville with 541 votes over former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman of Hinesburg, who won 426. Duxbury voters were evenly split with both Toll and Zuckerman receiving 115 votes apiece. Zuckerman won statewide to be on the November ballot alongside Republican winner and Caledonia County state Sen. Joe Benning of Lyndonville.
In the Democratic race for Secretary of State, local voters preferred Chris Winters of Berlin who has served as deputy secretary of state. That was one of the closest races on the statewide ballot with Sarah Copeland Hanzas declared the winner. She was the second-place finisher in both Waterbury and Duxbury.
Another race that didn’t go the way local voters preferred was for the Democratic nominee for Washington County State’s Attorney. Candidate Bridget Grace from Fayston had strong support given her local ties. She won in both Waterbury and Duxbury over Michelle Donnelly of Barre City, receiving 47% of the vote in both communities. Donnelly won 17.7% in Duxbury and 23% in Waterbury. In both towns, roughly one-third of the voters left that spot on their ballots blank.
Closest to home, neither community had primary contests to nominate candidates for the November Vermont House races, but those offices will see competition on the general election ballot.
In Waterbury, incumbent Democrats Tom Stevens and Theresa Wood, both of Waterbury, were the two candidates for the Democratic nomination in the two-seat Washington-Chittenden district representing Waterbury, Bolton, Huntington and Buels Gore.
They will have one Republican challenger, Kathi Tarrant of Waterbury, who was the lone GOP candidate on the primary ballot. An independent candidate from Bolton, William McGorry, has filed to make it a four-way race on the November ballot.
Duxbury is in the Washington 2 district along with Moretown, Waitsfield, Fayston and Warren. A three-way race for those two seats will be on the November ballot with Democratic incumbent Kari Dolan of Waitsfield, Democrat Dara Torre of Moretown, and independent Rebecca Baruzzi of Fayston.
See complete Waterbury and Duxbury primary election results online at WaterburyRoundabout.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.