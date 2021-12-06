Vermont State Police are investigating recent early-morning incidents in Waterbury including shots fired at a resident who chased suspicious individuals from their property on Maple Street.
Trooper Ryan Riegler described the events that unfolded around 4 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. At 4:21 a.m., police received a report from a resident on Maple Street in Waterbury Center that they saw a suspicious person on their property. “The suspect left in a vehicle and the homeowner followed them to the area of Vermont Route 100 and Interstate 89’s Exit 10 in Waterbury where it was reported the occupants discharged firearms in the direction of the homeowner,” Riegler wrote in a report of the incident.
No injuries were reported and the suspects left the area before police arrived.
Police said witnesses believe they saw at least two people in the suspect vehicle, described as a silver mid-size SUV with LED headlights. One of the occupants of the vehicle was seen wearing dark pants and a dark hooded jacket. One of the homeowners provided police with a photo that was shared with the incident press release.
In addition, state police also received three additional reports of thefts from parked vehicles along Maple Street Waterbury on Thursday morning. Riegler said Items taken included spare change and sunglasses.
Two residents posted on Waterbury’s Front Porch Forum that their vehicles were gone through with nothing of great value taken. Elizabeth Danyew said a few dollars were missing from her car. “They left a bag of car wash quarters that were in my husband’s truck,” she said in an email to Waterbury Roundabout.
Likewise at Shannon Scarbrough’s home where she said, “I woke up to my center console contents strewn about my car.”
Neither were involved with chasing the culprits. The incidents would warrant charges of larceny and reckless endangerment, police said.
Additional Waterbury Center residents reported having cars opened and belongings strewn about in them over the weekend.
Anyone with any information that could aid the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191.
