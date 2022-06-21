No one seriously hurt in Duxbury wrong-way crashA Swanton man was arrested after a wrong-way crash on River Road in Duxbury on Sunday, according to Vermont State Police.
Troopers reported that they responded just before noon to a two-vehicle crash where they determined that Edward Reardon, 39 of Swanton, had been driving eastbound on River Road in the opposite lane of travel.
An oncoming vehicle attempted to swerve around Reardon but collided with the front of his truck, police said, adding that two occupants of the second vehicle were transported to Central Vermont Hospital with minor injuries.
While speaking with Reardon, troopers said they detected indicators of drug impairment. Reardon was placed under arrest for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, police said.
Troopers said they found heroin while searching Reardon. He was taken to the Berlin barracks and cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on Monday to answer to the charges of driving under the influence – drugs, grossly negligent operation, and possession of heroin, according to police.
Arrest made at Little River State ParkA Waterbury man is facing drug charges after state police say they found cocaine and heroin in his vehicle at Little River State Park.
Vermont State Police on Saturday issued a press release regarding a call to the park on Wednesday, June 15.
Police responded just before 10:30 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the VAST trail in the park. They located the vehicle belonging to Shane Roberts, 36, of Waterbury.
Police said their investigation resulted in determining probable cause that Roberts was using crack cocaine in his vehicle. Police seized the vehicle and transported it to the Berlin barracks.
On Saturday, troopers reported that they had obtained a search warrant and during a search of the vehicle, they found crack cocaine and heroin.
Roberts was issued a citation to answer to the charges of possession of heroin and cocaine at a court appearance in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on July 28, police said.
