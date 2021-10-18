BARRE — Police say a pharmacist was stealing medication for his personal use.
Brian Thomas Badgley, 36, of Waterbury, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of prescription fraud and misdemeanor counts of embezzlement, petit larceny and reckless endangerment.
If convicted, Badgley faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Officer Daniel Withrow, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit on Sept. 2 he received a report about an employee stealing medication from the CVS on Route 302. Withrow said an asset management leader for the company reported the business had opened up an investigation into some missing medication that revealed Badgley, who had been working as the store’s pharmacy manager, had been pocketing medication.
The officer said Badgley had reportedly admitted to stealing the narcotic hydromorphone, which started in March and grew out of control.
Withrow said he spoke to Badgley who reported he had been struggling with addiction for 15 years and was clean for the past five years before this relapse. He said Badgley reported the relapse was caused by a “real bad breakup.” Badgley told Withrow he initially became addicted after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and undergoing major shoulder surgery, according to court records. The officer said Badgley reported he became addicted to the opiates he was prescribed after that surgery.
Withrow said Badgley reported he had access to the entire store, including medication, as the pharmacy manager. He told the officer he would take the medication and then give the computer database tracking the drugs a fake number of remaining pills that wouldn’t trip the system.
Withrow said Badgley reported he would take pills both during and after work hours. He told the officer he wouldn’t use when he was working, but would instead wait until he got home, according to court records.
On top of pills, Withrow said Badgley admitted to stealing the liquid form of hydromorphone. He said Badgley reported he would dilute the liquid afterward so no one would notice the amount he took. The officer said doing this caused sanitation concerns with the remaining liquid narcotic, and those at the pharmacy reported the diluted narcotic would not work as well as it would if it weren’t diluted. A patient might have to receive more of the diluted narcotic than usual and then could potentially overdose if they were to later receive undiluted narcotic, according to court records.
Withrow said surveillance footage from the store showed Badgley grabbing something from the pharmacy, putting it in his pocket and leaving the store. He said the footage also showed Badgley pouring a white bottle into a smaller bottle and sticking the smaller bottle in his pocket.
