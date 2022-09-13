The final day for the Waterbury Farmers Market this season drew a crowd but it wasn’t all for the farm-fresh veggies, handmade craft items, food, or even the annual Sunzilla sunflower contest.
The longest line at the Sept. 8 market stretched across Rusty Parker Memorial Park as dozens of people queued up for the newest COVID-19 booster vaccine.
As they’ve done all summer, staff from the Waterbury Ambulance Service set up their pop-up tent and vaccination station for a walk-up clinic where people didn’t even need an appointment to get a shot.
The crew came ready and worked at a steady pace to get through the line given that everyone needs to wait for 15 minutes following their shot. When it was over, they counted 176 vaccines administered.
“We have been building up to this all summer,” said nurse Addie Soule, an ambulance service team member.
The timing for the market’s final day coincided with the arrival of the updated bivalent vaccine that’s just been distributed across the nation.
The Vermont Department of Health announced the arrival of the new vaccines this week with them available starting on Sept. 7.
“The updated boosters are designed to be a match for the BA.5 Omicron variant currently affecting most people. Last week, the CDC recommended use of the new vaccine booster doses. That action came after authorization for use by the FDA, and a unanimous recommendation by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices,” the Health Department said.
Health Commissioner Mark Levine, M.D., pointed out that these boosters come at just the right time. “As the weather cools, we start spending more time inside – and that is when we see increases in cases of respiratory viruses like colds and flu, and now COVID-19,” Levine said. “This fast-evolving virus continues to demand our attention, and I am pleased we now have an updated vaccine that targets the variants we see circulating in Vermont.”
There are two types of the new boosters, which are known as bivalent — meaning they cover both the original COVID-19 virus and the more recent Omicron (BA.5) variant of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend COVID-19 boosters for everyone ages 5 years and older, if eligible. The Pfizer booster is for people ages 12 and older; Moderna’s is authorized for those 18 years of age and older. Eligible individuals may choose either, regardless of which primary series vaccine or original booster dose they received, according to the Health Department.
To get a new booster, an individual needs to have had the primary doses (two of Moderna of Pfizer, one of Johnson & Johnson.
Levine reminds the public that although vaccines don’t necessarily prevent people from getting the COVID-19 virus, they are effective at reducing the likelihood of serious illness. “Getting this new booster will help build protection for when you do encounter the virus. This can reduce cases of serious illness and hospitalizations – and, most important, help prevent additional deaths and loss from this terrible pandemic,” he said.
The Health Department preordered approximately 17,000 doses of the bivalent boosters, some of which have already been received. They will be available soon to distribute to Vermont health care providers, according to the Health Department.
As the new booster shot becomes more widely available over the next few weeks, Vermonters will be able to get it from their primary health care provider, a pharmacy, or at vaccine clinics that are listed on the Health Department website. For more information, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
Flu shots will also be available at many of the clinics, except for the high-dose vaccine for older individuals which will be offered at pharmacies and health care offices.
--- Boosters in Waterbury, Waitsfield
Waterbury Ambulance Service on Sept. 10 updated information on booster availability saying: “Due to the limited supply of Moderna Omicron Bivailant Booster and the high demand we will run out of our supply soon. We apologize for any inconvenience this is has caused. We expect to have a new shipment the week of September 19th. Per the CDC you may cross vaccines and receive the Pfizer Omicron Bivailant Booster even if you've only received Moderna in the past. We do have a large supply of the Pfizer Omicron Bivailant Booster.”
Waterbury Ambulance has several local booster clinics scheduled:
-- Sundays, Sept. 18 and 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Woodstock Farmers Market, 2802 Waterbury-Stowe Road (Rt. 100).
-- In Waitsfield at the United Church of Christ, Friday-Saturday, Sept. 16-17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (4355 Main St.)
More information about the COVID-19 vaccine, boosters, and vaccine locations is online at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine. Anyone without a health care provider may call 2-1-1 for referral to services and vaccination opportunities.
