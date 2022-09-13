Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.